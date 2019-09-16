Dyson’s air purifier is $200 off at Best Buy right now — it can remove irritating particles from the air in any home

source Dyson

The Dyson TP02 is a high-end air purifier that should make any home’s air feel cleaner.

The TP02 is a premium product – so usually it comes with a big $499.99 price tag.

For a limited time, you can get the Dyson TP02 for $200 off the normal price at Best Buy.

Dyson has been building some of the best air purifiers over the past few years, and the TP02 is no exception to that rule. Like most Dyson products, the air purifier is typically very expensive at $499.99, but for a limited time, the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower is $200 off at Best Buy – bringing the total price down to $299.99.

The Dyson TP02 is first and foremost an air purifier. You can turn it on in during the day to clean up the air in your home so you don’t breathe in irritants. According to Dyson, the device is capable of capturing 99.97% of particles, including microns, pollen, mold, dust, and more.

The purifier also has an integrated fan, so it can help keep your space a bit cooler on hot summer days. It has a night mode too, with which it’ll monitor the air and react accordingly – but only on the quietest settings.

Dyson’s TP02 air purifier is also beautifully designed. The model that’s on sale comes in a classy blue color, so it should look good in any modern home.

Perhaps the best thing about this deal is how inexpensive the device is with the $200 discount. Usually, it costs $499.99, which is a lot for an air purifier, but the deal brings it down to a much more reasonable $299.99.