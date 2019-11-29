Dyson’s V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum is $200 off for Black Friday — plus get $75 worth of free tools

caption Dyson’s V8 Absolute vacuum is $200 off for Black Friday 2019. source Dyson

For Black Friday, Dyson is offering $200 off the V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (originally $449.99) plus $75 worth of free tools and free shipping now through 11:59 p.m. tonight.

This Black Friday, Dyson is offering $200 off its popular Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. You pay $249.99 (originally $449.99). It’s also throwing in $75 worth of free tools when you auto-register for your warranty and free shipping. The deal is available on the Dyson website and runs now through the end of Black Friday, November 29, until 11:59 p.m.

The best Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Black Friday deal

Whether you’re tackling carpeting, hardwood floors, ceilings, stairs, or even vehicles, the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum is an excellent tool to have in your cleaning arsenal. In fact, Dyson’s V series is our top recommendation for cordless vacuums. It’s powered by Dyson’s digital motor that spins up to 107,000 times per minute for maximum suction. The V8 Absolute also has a long-lasting battery running up to 40 minutes in Powerful mode. And weighing in at under 6 pounds, your arms won’t get tired during longer cleaning jobs.

With the Black Friday deal, Dyson is including an array of vacuum accessories, including two cleaning heads, three precision cleaning tools, and a mini soft dusting brush. A two-year warranty covering parts and labor is also included.

Whether you’re looking for an outstanding cordless vacuum or need a holiday gift idea for someone on your list, the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner is a versatile solution that virtually anyone would love.

