Dyson’s V7 Animal cordless vacuum is 50% off right now — you can get it for $200

source Dyson

The Dyson V7 Animal is one of Dyson’s best cordless vacuums, offering a ton of suction power and a convenient design.

The vacuum comes with a range of tools, making it perfect for cleaning up animal hair from your pet or any other mess.

It’s currently 50% off on Dyson’s website, so you can get the vacuum for just $200.

The V7 is an older model, but it’s still a great vacuum – especially at this price.

Dyson has been releasing some excellent cordless vacuums over the past few years, and while the V7 lineup was pretty pricey when it launched a few years ago, it’s now coming down in price. In fact, you can currently get a Dyson V7 Animal vacuum cleaner for $199.99 on Dyson’s website. That’s a whopping 50% off the original price.

Even though it’s an older version of Dyson’s vacuum, the V7 Animal has a lot going for it. For starters, the vacuum is cordless, so you can use the vacuum to clean your home without having to be plugged into a power outlet the entire time. The vacuum has a battery life of up to 30 minutes, which should be long enough to clean most rooms and even entire small homes or apartments.

This particular vacuum was made specifically with enough suction power to clean up all the animal hair that comes with owning a pet. To that end, it comes with a range of tools for different surfaces, crevices, and so on. Of course, if you don’t own a pet, it’s still an awesome vacuum, and should be able to clean up pretty much anything you can throw at it, thanks to its 21W suction power.

The vacuum is good at staying out of the way too. It comes with a wall-mountable docking station, allowing you to easily store it and charge it when it’s not in use.

As mentioned, the Dyson V7 Animal is now on sale for half of its normal price, bringing the total to $199.99. We don’t know how long the deal will run, so if you’re interested, check it out below: