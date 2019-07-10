Dyson’s founder just paid S$74 million for Singapore’s biggest penthouse – but its original price was S$100 million

James Dyson’s new home is Singapore’s tallest, largest and most-expensive condominium unit. Sotheby’s Realty website

It’s official: Sir James Dyson will soon be living like a crazy rich Asian.

The billionaire founder of British electronics company Dyson has purchased Singapore’s most-expensive penthouse – a sumptuous three-storey dig in Tanjong Pagar – for which he paid S$73.8 million (US$54.17), according to a report from The Business Times (BT).

This price tag beats Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s S$60 million Sculptura Ardmore unit purchased in 2017.

But while Saverin’s super penthouse is a freehold unit, Dyson’s super penthouse sits on land which has a lease of only about 90 years left, BT said.

Nevertheless, Sir James still snagged the home for under 75 per cent of the unit’s previously reported asking price, which was estimated to be between S$100 million and S$108 million.

While a typical penthouse is a luxury apartment located at the top of a tall building, super penthouses go one level beyond, with requirements such as a minimum size of 10,000 square feet (about 10 times the size of a four-room HDB flat) and a building height of at least 1,000 feet.

Business Insider previously reported that six of the world’s 11 super penthouses currently on sale were located in Singapore – with Wallich Residences being one of them.

The Dyson founder’s new home is Singapore’s tallest and largest condominium unit, which sits on the 62nd to 64th storey of Tanjong Pagar Centre.

It boasts five bedrooms, a private garden, a 12-metre pool and jacuzzi, and of course, a viewing deck with insane views of Singapore.

Sir James, and his wife, Deirdre, are Singapore permanent residents, BT said. The company relocated its corporate headquarters from the UK to Singapore in January this year, citing an increasing number of Asian customers and manufacturers.

It is currently developing an electric car that will be manufactured here.

