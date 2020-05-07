DYXnet Group Donates Face Masks and Disinfectant Products to Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

Caring for the society and fighting the epidemic together

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 May, 2020 – With the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, there is an ongoing need for hygiene products in the society. DYXnet Group donated 15,000 face masks and 500 bottles of hand sanitizers to TWGHs Jockey Club Rehabilitation Centre yesterday to support the needy in the community.





Representatives from both parties attended the donation ceremony and took photo with the beneficiaries

Ms. Alice Leung, Head of Community Services Division of TWGHs (4th from right, last row) ; Ms. Ivy Lui, Group Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications, DYXnet Group (in the middle) ; Ms. Fanny Ong, Superintendent of TWGHs Jockey Club Rehabilitation Complex (4th from left, last row) ; Ms. Kim Lau, Chairman of the Committee on Promotion of Volunteer Services of TWGHs (3rd from left, last row) and Ms. Christie Pang, Human Resources and Administration Manager of DYXnet Group (3rd from right, last row)





With a total of 42 service units, TWGHs Jockey Club Rehabilitation Centre serves more than a thousand of visually impaired elderly, mentally retarded people, and the disabled, as well as provides assistance to the disadvantaged group in the society. The epidemic has adversely impacted the daily livelihood of those residents in the rehabilitation centre and the underprivileged, and purchasing those expensive hygiene products continues to put a strain on them. In view of this, DYXnet Group had been working to source and purchase the face masks and hand sanitizers for those in need.

Ms. Alice Leung, Head of Community Services Division of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals remarked, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to DYXnet Group and believe that the donations can serve the needs of the disadvantaged groups and rehabilitation service in fighting the epidemic.”

Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet Group said: “The problems in the society is always a concern to us and we would like to provide concrete support to the needy. We strive to purchase the disposable face masks and hand sanitizers from local brand for the group which in another way also supports the small enterprises in Hong Kong. Through the donations, we hope to ride through the hard times with our society and demonstrate a concerted effort in fighting the epidemic.”

In the past 20 years, not only does DYXnet Group provide superior enterprise network services, it also aspires to give back to the society and grow with the city. With its continued commitment to corporate social responsibility, it has recently been awarded the Caring Company logo by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the 4th consecutive year, which acts as a recognition to its outstanding performance in caring for the community, its employees and the environment.

“We are honoured to be awarded “Caring Company” for the 4th consecutive year. While continuously improving our services and expanding our business, we uphold our commitment to the society through serving the community and nurturing our employees. Apart from the donations, we sponsored the “Family + Fish Charity Cup” dragon boat racing competition for the 5th time last year which aim at raising funds for low-income families and the elderly. We are excited to receive the award as a recognition to our corporate citizenship. DYXnet will carry on the caring spirit and continue to work with different parties in building a better society for all.” Tsang added.

Established in 2002, the Caring Company Scheme aims to strengthen the connection between the business sectors, the public, and the social service communities, with an effort to promote cooperation between the business sector and social partners to build a harmonious society together.

About DYXnet Group

Right from its establishment in 1999 to emergence in becoming Greater China’s leading carrier-neutral network service provider, DYXnet Group has been specialized in providing Enterprise Network Solutions including Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Internet Access, Data Centre Services, and Network Security Solutions to enterprise clients via efficient provisioning capabilities in numerous cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. In response to the evolving needs of its ever-growing customer base, DYXnet enlarges its product portfolio to further deliver enterprise cloud and SaaS solutions. The Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China.

With its outstanding performance in delivering secure, stable, and comprehensive network services, DYXnet Group was among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain several ISO international certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 that reinforce the high standards of its information security, IT service management, and quality management, respectively.

For more information about DYXnet Group, please visit www.dyxnet.com.