DYXnet Group scoops its first Golden Torch Awards -“Best Performance Award” and “Customer Satisfaction Award”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 2, 2019 – DYXnet Group, the leading carrier-neutral network service provider in the Greater China region, bested 400 other enterprises to claim the “Best Performance” and “Customer Satisfaction Award” in its first appearance at the Golden Torch Awards in Taiwan this year. The awards serve as a due recognition to the Group’s outstanding performance in corporate management and exceptional customer service.

The 15th Golden Torch Awards Presentation Ceremony was held at the CPC Building in Taipei on 29 November. Chris Chen , DYXnet Group Sale s Vice President, received the accolades on behalf of the Company. The double recognition marks a momentous milestone for DYXnet Group.

As one of the renowned enterprise awards organized by OEMA (Outstanding Enterprise Manager Association) in Taiwan, the Golden Torch Awards aims to commend outstanding enterprises and business leaders in Taiwan based on five categories , including t he “Best Performance” which drew in a significant number of entries. The category winner was judged to be all-round and competitive with excellent service quality. The judging panel assessed the participating companies based on a range of business areas covering business performance and operational philosophy, culture and image, as well as vision and strategy. The “Customer Satisfaction Award” focuses on customer relations management and product/ service quality. Following multiple rounds of evaluation over the course of six months, DYXnet stood out among many distinguished enterprises in the financial sector, the Information Technology sector and the retail sector, as it emerged as a double winner.





“We have run steady operations for the past 20 years, underpinned by our business motto: ‘Open-mindedness, Customer-oriented’. It is our mission to assist every of our clients to cope with the emerging needs of the market through comprehensive solutions and customized services. In order to handle customers’ enquiry instantly, we have established three departments – the Customer Service Department, the Network Operations Center and the Quality and Service Management Department, working hand in hand to provide excellent customer service to every individual,” said Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet.

As a market leader with a well-earned reputation, DYXnet Group spares no effort to provide tailor-made product solutions and quality service to its clients. For DYXnet Group, their staff are indispensable assets for its success and they deserve a comfortable working environment. Besides enhancing their well-being, the company also values social cohesion through actively participating in community service, sponsoring fundraising events, and contributing to environmental campaigns. It has emphasised its corporate social responsibility efforts to tighten the bonds among employees and strengthen the ties between our clients and the general public.

“To our customers, we take the initiative to grasp and address their real-time needs. To our employees, we aim to create a corporate culture that promotes a healthy work-life balance. I believe that not only does a successful enterprise generate profits, it also nurtures two-way communication with its stakeholders by putting its corporate social responsibility principles into practice. By doing this, we can go a step further in sustaining our long-term operations and strengthening our business development,”

“The Company has just celebrate d our 20th anniversary and the double Golden Torch Awards came at a good time. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our staff. Their dedicated efforts and hard work have shaped our service professionalism and corporate culture, which has been duly recognised by the public and the industry. These recognitions have given me confidence and inspiration to lead the group for the next 20 years!” Tony Tsang added.

In response to the ever-changing market trends, our Group CEO Tony Tsang has drawn up an expansion plan to lead the Group’s venture into more Asia markets. It will start by promoting the SD-WAN service, expanding its operations, and developing new cloud and SaaS services, as it strives to accelerate the business expansion of DYXnet, which are all geared towards maintaining its leading market position in providing excellent service and solutions.

About DYXnet Group

Established in 1999, DYXnet Group is one of the leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China. It offers Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network, Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Internet access, data centre, and network security solutions to enterprise via a provisioning capability in many cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia Pacific region. The Group is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) (“21Vianet”), one of the leading carriers and cloud-neutral Internet data centre services providers in China.

DYXnet Group was among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and ISO 9001:2015 international certification for information security, international IT service management, and quality control, respectively. These accreditations demonstrate DYXnet’s commitment to offering premium ICT services alongside outstanding customer service.

For more details about DYXnet Group, please visit official website www.dyxnet.com or call +852 2187 7600.