DYXnet Group Shenzhen office relocation signals a high-flying start

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 October 2019 – DYXnet Group’s mainland China operating company, Shenzhen Diyixian Telecom Company Limited, one of the leading carrier network service providers in Greater China, has relocated its Shenzhen office yesterday. DYXnet Group CEO Tony Tsang and some of the senior management attended the office relocation ceremony to commemorate the continued growth of the Group together with Shenzhen colleagues.

With an ever-increasing business scale and influence, DYXnet Group has just reached another new stage in its development, moving its Shenzhen office to 21st Floor, Landmark Real Estate, No. 6, Liyuan Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, an increase of 40% in area compared to its previous location. The new office is also equipped with an access control system with face recognition and smart office equipment. By utilizing the Group’s MPLS network services, cross-regional video conferencing systems with high definition quality have been installed at its major offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Taipei to provide a stable and smooth virtual meeting experience to its employees and customers.

In addition to the hardware upgrades, DYXnet Group will continue to explore multiple ways to advocate a balanced lifestyle for its employees including providing a variety of cultural and entertainment activities.

Tony Tsang said: “The company would not be so successful without the support and dedication of our colleagues. That is why the Group regards its employees as the most valuable asset, by providing them with a more spacious, comfortable, and brighter working space. We will take this move as a meaningful start to the 20th anniversary of the Group, providing employees with a thriving office environment and easily accessible location, while enhancing cooperation and business connections with our customers and partners.”

“It is imperative that the Group will forge ahead to upgrade and develop in order to keep our employees motivated. In the future, the Group will adopt new approaches in providing customers with more diversified services, extending to new markets and business areas to create a new climate in DYXnet,” he added.

Shenzhen Diyixian Telecom Company Limited was among the first official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance in 2018 to be confirmed as having met the service standard required by the China’s Communications Administration and appointed as one of the “SD-WAN Service Standard Drafting Units”. DYXnet Group strives to deliver quality and reliable services with flexibility to ensure an exceptional user experience for its customers.

New office address of Shenzhen Diyixian Telecom Company Limited:

Unit 11-12-01, 21st Floor, Landmark Real Estate, No. 6, Liyuan Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen Telephone: +86 755 2292 5950





About DYXnet Group

Established in 1999, DYXnet Group is one of the leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China. It offers Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network, Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Internet access, data centre, and network security solutions to enterprise via a provisioning capability in many cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia Pacific region. The Group is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) (“21Vianet”), one of the leading carriers and cloud-neutral Internet data centre services providers in China.





DYXnet Group was among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and ISO 9001:2015 international certification for information security, international IT service management, and quality control, respectively. These accreditations demonstrate DYXnet’s commitment to offering premium ICT services alongside outstanding customer service.





For more details about DYXnet Group, please visit official website www.dyxnet.com or call +852 2187 7600.