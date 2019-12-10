A new strain of E. coli tied to salad is causing an outbreak — here’s what you need to know

caption The CDC is saying to stay away from certain salad packs. source CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are advising people to stay away from certain salad packs.

At least eight people from three states have reported E. coli infections, which the CDC has linked with Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits. Three people have been hospitalized.

The CDC is warning people to throw away the salad kit immediately, even if part of it has already been eaten. The CDC also recommends that people wash and sanitize the area where the package was stored in a five-step process.

The CDC is also currently warning consumers to stay away from romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, due to an E.coli outbreak. At least 102 infections have been reported in 23 states.

Though romaine lettuce is an ingredient in the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp salad kit, the CDC says it has not linked it to the current Salinas outbreak. An investigation is currently underway.

The CDC warned people to stay away from romaine lettuce in 2018 after 32 people were infected with E. coli.

