E. Jean Carroll explains why she didn’t use the word ‘rape’ in her sexual assault allegation against Trump

caption E. Jean Carroll, left, said she has a hard time “even saying” the word rape. In an account published last week, she describes a sexual assault at the hands of President Trump in the mid-1990s that fits the word’s definition. Trump has denied the claim. source Reuters/Getty

E. Jean Carroll has explained why she didn’t use the word “rape” in her assault allegation against President Trump.

While Carroll’s account of the alleged assault matches the definition of the word, she says she’s never thought of it as that.

When E. Jean Carroll published an account last week of an unwanted sexual encounter with President Donald Trump in the mid-1990s, many questioned why she hadn’t used the word “rape,” since her description of the incident matched the definition of the word.

While Carroll admitted to CNN on Monday that what she described is the definition of rape, she says that she doesn’t use that word since “it didn’t last long.”

She also said that she thinks “most people think of rape as being sexy.”

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravished. The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual it just – it hurt,” she said, adding that she prefers to use the word “fight.”

By not using the word, Carroll said she avoids labeling herself the victim.

“I think of all the women who are enduring constant sexual violence and so this one incident – this one three minutes in a dressing room – I just say it’s a fight. That way I’m not the victim right?” she said.

She further explained her hesitance to use the work in a New York Times story on Thursday.

“It was violent, I fought, but didn’t think of it as …” Carrol said, trailing off.

“I have a hard time even saying that word,” she added.

Trump has denied Carroll’s account, telling The Hill in an interview, “I’ll say it with great respect – number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened.”

He also claims to never have even met her, even though photo evidence suggests otherwise.