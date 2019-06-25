‘I’m so glad I’m not his type’: Columnist E. Jean Carroll fires back at Trump after his response to her allegation of sexual assault

caption E. Jean Carroll in New York City, November 2015. source Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll responded to President Donald Trump saying she was not his “type,” following her sexual assault allegation again him.

“I love that,” Carroll said during a CNN interview Monday. “I’m so glad I’m not his type.”

Carroll, a prominent New York-based writer, alleged last week that Trump had sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department-store in the 1990s.

Trump repeatedly denied the incident ever occurred and claimed Carroll was “totally lying.”

“I’ll say it with great respect – number one, she’s not my type,” Trump said. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened.”

In an interview with The Hill on Monday, Trump repeated his denial and claimed Carroll was “totally lying.”

“I’ll say it with great respect – number one, she’s not my type,” Trump said. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened.”

“I don’t know anything about her,” Trump added. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is – it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Trump made similar characterizations of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct in the past. Trump described Jessica Leeds, a woman who alleged Trump groped her on an airplane in the 1980s, as someone who “would not be my first choice.”

“Yeah, I’m going to go after her,” Trump said at a campaign rally in 2016. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice.”

Carroll, a prominent New York-based writer, alleged last week that Trump sexually assaulted her at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Her allegation was first published in the New York Magazine and is also mentioned in her upcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.”

Carroll alleged Trump forced himself on her and sexually penetrated her inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. Trump denied the alleged incident ever took place and railed against New York Magazine for publishing what he claimed to be “fake news.”

Two close friends confirmed to The New York Times, that they were told of the incident at the time. One had reportedly encouraged her to report it to the police.

“He’s denied all 15 women who have come forward,” Carroll said. “He denies, he turns it around, he threatens, and he attacks.”

“I use the word ‘fight,'” Carroll said on CNN. “Sexual violence is in every country in every strata of society, and I just feel that so many women are undergoing sexual violence. And mine was short. I got out. I’m happy now. I’m moving on.”

“And I think of all the women who are enduring constant sexual violence,” she added. “So this one incident, this one, what, three minutes in this little dressing room, I just say it’s a fight. That way I’m not the victim.”