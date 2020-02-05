e2i addresses 3 pressing employer needs in wholesale trade industry

e2i seeks to help the wholesale trade industry meet the demands of Industry 4.0. e2i

As a global trading hub, Singapore offers a good ecosystem and strong trade infrastructure for a wide range of products, from commodities to industrial and consumer products, to be traded within our geographical boundaries as well as through our ports of entry — whether land, air or sea.

In today’s digital age, market boundaries are no longer as clear as before, bringing new opportunities as well as challenges for many sectors of the economy, particularly the wholesale trade (WST) industry.

The WST industry is one of six growth sectors in Singapore, contributing to 9 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). With rapid growth, says chief executive officer (CEO) of e2i Gilbert Tan, WST companies are facing two key issues: a lack of manpower and a need to adopt technology to improve business processes.

“As the industry continues to expand, companies are extending their business offerings to provide end-to-end services within the entire value chain,” explains Mr Tan. “Therefore, for companies to continuously support its business functions, warehousing, delivery and production workers are in high demand by employers.”

7 key sub-segments in WST:

Agriculture Materials Consumer Goods Fuels & Chemicals Machinery & Equipment Transport Equipment General Merchandise Others (Metal, Minerals & Construction Materials)

With this increase in manpower needs, companies are also turning to technology to ease the stress on manual and labour intensive jobs. For an industry that is heavily reliant on warehousing and logistic solutions to store inventories and transport goods, digitalisation and emerging technologies in these fields can be a tool to improve business processes, and make jobs smarter and safer for workers.

From manual operations that are digitalised and smart warehouse management systems to automated storage and retrieval systems, these new technologies are reshaping jobs in the WST industry.

Amid the disruptions caused by the forces of Industry 4.0, how can companies inject fresh blood in the industry? How can we make sure no one is left behind as we equip our staff with new skills for the future? With new job requirements and growing demand for digital skills, how can a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) attract the best talent?

Read on to find out how e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) has supported companies and job seekers from the WST industry in their transformation journey. The institute addresses three pressing employer needs to ensure that growth opportunities can be seized in a comprehensive and systematic manner.

Employer A: “I need to find the right talents for my fast-growing company quickly.”

e2i helps address hiring needs with an array of recruitment platforms, including job fairs and networking events. e2i

As Asia’s population continues to grow quickly alongside rapid urbanisation, consumer demand for goods such as food, infrastructure materials and equipment, along with smart devices, are increasing as well.

But at the same time, the world is becoming increasingly conscious of its environmental impact and striving to be more sustainable in its ways.

Straddling the two issues is innovative start-up Nextevo that focuses on upcycling agriculture by-products, residues and waste in South-east Asia. The company focuses on urban farming communities and landscape, sustainable textile and green composite materials.

As a fast-growing organisation with new manpower needs, Nextevo realised that finding talents with the right skills-roles-values-culture fit within a short period of time can be extremely challenging. That’s when e2i stepped in as a bridge to match job seekers to companies.

A Recruitment Tea Session was organised for WST companies in September last year. A Recruitment Tea Session is a curated networking session where job seekers get to understand more about the opportunities available as well as the expectations required for the job. It is also an interactive platform for hiring companies to engage job seekers and identify suitable talents for their organisations.

Mr Droston Tang, sales and business development director of Nextevo, shares that one major benefit of attending the session was e2i’s “aggregation of talent pool and key stakeholders in one setting, appreciated within an existing ecosystem of government support for local hiring”.

There was a wide pool of talents on the day, from inventory to warehousing, to those with experience in managing local fleets of couriers and deliveries, as well as import and export professionals. Mr Tang emphasises that the diversity was useful not only for his company to appreciate the different mindsets and skills of those who have worked under different business models and product lines, but the event also served as an opportunity for talents to hear more about Nextevo’s business requirements and trade export needs.

e2i works with the various industries to provide manpower solutions to better attract local workforce. Companies such as Nestle Singapore, ST Logistics and SMRT TEL benefited from some of the placement initiatives and organised job fairs where e2i assessed suitability of candidates to recommend to participating companies. For instance, e2i supported SMRT through dedicated career fairs to recruit staff needed for the development and operation of the new Thompson-East Coast Line. Through the collaboration with e2i, companies benefited from the accelerated process of identifying relevant talents for hire, and got to know the relevant schemes to tap on from various agencies.

e2i’s role: Addressing your manpower and recruitment needs

It can be a struggle to find the right talents for the dynamic and diversified WST industry; the industry requires a highly agile, adaptable and resilient workforce to meet the needs and challenges across borders and diverse cultures.

To help with the search for talents in the sector, e2i plays various strategic roles to address hiring needs through recruitment platforms such as job fairs, networking events, backend referrals for employers, and initiatives such as the WST Placement Accelerator Programme. This programme is a collaborative effort between e2i, Workforce Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, where e2i supported to job-match candidates, and organise career fairs and recruitment events to place individuals in the sector. To date, there has been a successful placement of over 1000 Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs).

e2i is currently planning for pre-emptive retrenchment support and this initiative serves to help both individuals improve their job security, and the industry in retaining skilled labour. Companies on board this network will be able to gain access to employment and employability resources, including learning resources for practices, transition plan for new business functions and job placement assistance.

Employer B: “I need to get my workers to adopt the new technologies that we are implementing in our workflow.”

e2i’s training programmes seek to encourage workers to adopt an open mindset towards new technologies and re-skilling. e2i

With the advent of Industry 4.0, businesses aim to level up their workforce capabilities through rapid technological advances. However, some workers may be reluctant to embrace new technologies or services, having become used to the tried-and-tested ways of doing their work. How can businesses ease such resistance?

“Understanding the pain points of workers and their inertia towards accepting changes and disruption is important. A collaborative approach with employees, companies within the sector and across industries can allow companies to develop better ways of growing their value proposition,” says e2i’s CEO Gilbert Tan.

Developing a change management strategy helps provide direction and purpose for the company and workers. Companies can then seize the opportunities that Industry 4.0 brings about.

Mr Tan explains: “Adoption of technology amongst companies, regardless of size, has become a requirement to reduce dependency on manpower and increase workers’ productivity. Companies that embark on digitalisation can empower workers through the use of technological solutions, raising their productivity while making work safer and better.”

e2i also recognises that change management begins from the organisation’s leadership. Last year, e2i partnered Singularity University, a global learning and innovation community educating, empowering and inspiring leaders to leverage exponential technologies to tackle global challenges. The 10x Leadership Training Programme has helped 50 corporate leaders harness exponential technologies to propel their organisation’s transformation agenda.

In order to help local businesses to be more progressive, e2i also put together a series of employer’s engagements to bring in fresh insights from local and overseas industry experts. This series of events was a collaboration with NTUC U SME, to provide learning opportunities from domain experts on topics such as e-commerce, transformation leadership, internationalisation and digitalisation.

To help companies stay connected and abreast with key industry trends, e2i supports dialogue sessions with various government agencies for different industries. Last September, company representatives from the trade and connectivity sector enabled business leaders to share their challenges and have an open conversation with the government on how the industry can improve and grow. Though the engagements, companies can be more enlightened about the solutions and assistance the government has in place for local businesses.

e2i’s role: Training for the workforce

With change, workers need to be empowered and training needs for staff will be a priority. Companies can partner e2i to assess and pilot ways to up their game through attracting, training and retraining their workers.

Changes in customer behaviour typically herald the need to develop new skills. For instance, booking a cab rendered it a necessity for taxi drivers to learn to use relevant apps and other technological tools to secure bookings, locate passengers, collect fares, pay for parking, transact with taxi operators and navigate the island efficiently. ComfortDelGro has started sending its taxi drivers for a SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace (SFDW) course, supported by e2i and NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), whereby a total of 10,000 cabbies are expected to complete the course by the end of the year.

e2i also partnered NTUC LHUB to develop two new short courses, on Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing. These courses tap on resources from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate, and are part of an initiative to raise cloud computing literacy among working Singaporean adults.

Data Analytics is also one of the key skillsets identified for the trade and connectivity industry. Thus, e2i came in to contextualise a Data Analytics course to suit the industry needs, which is jointly conducted by NUS School of Continuing and Lifelong Education and NTUC LHUB. With the course, PMETs can upskill and be more resilient towards digital transformations. They can acquire new knowledge on data analytics and visualisation, and apply them in the workplace to understand and bring value in the decision-making process.

Employer C: “With manpower challenges, I need to redesign current jobs in my company to incorporate technology so as to streamline processes and increase productivity.”

Working with e2i to redesign jobs for staff members is one way to streamline processes and increase productivity. e2i

e2i can also help in a business’ journey to level up the workforce’s capabilities through job redesign — a process to help companies and employees redesign job functions and improve work productivity through implementing processes and/or technological automation.

“Companies are looking for talents with relevant industry experience and equipped with the necessary skills to be able to deliver value for the organisation,” says e2i CEO Gilbert Tan. “However, companies also need to start considering how their businesses can leverage technology and existing workers’ capabilities.”

Mr Tan adds that when employees feel that they get to value-add better and contribute to higher productivity, the retention rate of workers is higher and jobs in WST will become more appealing as well.

McPherson’s Consumer Goods is one company which has worked with e2i to redesign jobs for its staff. Its new mobile app allows its field operations team to access real-time information on inventories, and enable staff to execute the subsequent order processes via the app seamlessly.

Says Mr Edward Chan, managing director of McPherson’s Consumer Goods: “We need to redesign job scopes because we want to get things done more efficiently. With digital technology, we can do less and achieve more. Our workers are also happier when they get things done faster and easier. In the long run, this helps retain talent in the company.”

e2i’s role: Kick-start productivity projects to benefit both businesses and employees

Through job redesign, e2i partners companies to review what and how work should be done — including the responsibilities, tasks and technology — and thereafter recommend solutions to improve business productivity and worker efficacy.

Beyond considering job redesign for a company’s work functions, business leaders can also opt to attend various informative sharing sessions presented by industry experts on topics such as e-commerce and transforming leadership. Organised by e2i in partnership with industry players, these sessions can offer key insights into future skills and trends to help business owners make informed decisions on human capital and workers’ competencies.

