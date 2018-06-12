source YouTube/PlayStation

E3 2018 is here, and the game announcements have been fast and furious.

E3 is the biggest gaming convention of the year, where the top gaming companies from around the world showcase what’s coming for popular game consoles like the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Though several big companies including Microsoft and Bethesda made waves over the weekend, the announcements on Monday were similarly huge. We finally got to see the big press conferences from Sony PlayStation, Ubisoft, and Square Enix, to get a glimpse at what’s coming down the pipe from these top-tier publishers.

If you didn’t catch all of the pressers, or if you just want a refresher on the highlights, here are the 7 biggest announcements from the third day of E3 2018:

Sony kicked off its big press conference with one of its most anticipated games: “The Last Of Us II” — and fans went wild for it.

source YouTube/PlayStation

It’s been two years since fans were treated to a very bloody demo of “The Last Of Us II,” the sequel to the critically-acclaimed game from Naughty Dog, the developer behind the gorgeous “Uncharted” games.

At Sony’s E3 presser on Monday night, an all-new trailer introduced us to new characters, plenty of action, and a surprising amount of emotion, too. From a technical standpoint – from the facial animations to the way enemies track you and interact with each other – it looks like Naughty Dog’s once again created one of the most realistic-looking video games we’ve ever seen.

Don’t miss the new trailer for “The Last Of Us II,” which Sony debuted last night:

“Ghosts of Tsushima” is the open-world samurai game you’ve always wanted.

source YouTube/PlayStation

The second big announcement from Sony’s E3 press conference was “Ghosts of Tsushima,” which featured samurai, gorgeous scenery, and sword fights that looked straight out of a movie. This will satisfy your inner urge to travel back in time to feudal Japan (looking at you, fans of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time”).

Check out the thrilling new trailer for “Ghosts of Tsushima,” which features plenty of dazzling gameplay:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” will let players explore ancient Greece — this time as either a man or a woman.

source YouTube/Ubisoft North America

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” takes place hundreds of years before the last game in the franchise, 2017’s “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” but it looks like it’s building upon all of the cues from that game. Exploration, combat, and even character progression all look at like the very best we’ve seen from this game series, and who doesn’t love ancient Greece?

Check out the new trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”:

Fans went nuts for the “Resident Evil 2” remake coming in January.

source YouTube/PlayStation

In early 2015, fans were treated to a remastered version of the original “Resident Evil.” And it looks like a remastered version of its sequel, “Resident Evil 2,” will arrive almost four years later to the day.

“Resident Evil 2” features fan-favorite protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, and will be out January 29, 2019.

Check out the trailer for “Resident Evil 2,” which was remade from the ground up:

We finally got our first look at actual gameplay from “Death Stranding,” the next game from famed developer Hideo Kojima.

source YouTube/PlayStation

We still don’t have a firm release date for this PS4 exclusive just yet, but at least we know a little bit more on what to expect from this horror/sci-fi entry: lots of walking through gorgeous setpieces, lots of mystique, lots of blurry monsters that appear in the air if you shine a special light on them, and lots of … babies … for some reason.

Check out the newest trailer for “Death Stranding”:

“Nioh 2” is coming in 2019.

source YouTube/Play4Games

“Nioh,” from Team Ninja, is one of the best PS4 games you can play, especially if you’re a fan of fast-paced action a la “Dark Souls.” Assuming “Nioh 2” is at all like the first game – and there’s a very good chance of that, considering how the first game only came out about a year ago – fans are in for a treat.

Check out the teaser for “Nioh 2”:

“Beyond Good & Evil 2” is still coming — and fans will be able to contribute real art to the game, like posters and sound clips, via a partnership with HitRecord.

source YouTube/Ubisoft North America

HitRecord, for those unfamiliar, is a website run by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt that lets people collaborate on art together. It’s not like a contest, where the best idea(s) win; people submit works, and others build upon them, until they’re something entirely new. And it looks like the developers behind “Beyond Good & Evil 2” need some help making their game, so this could very much be a win-win for all parties involved, especially as fans want to play this game sooner rather than later.

Check out the newest trailer for “Beyond Good & Evil 2”:

Other notable highlights from the third day of E3 2018:

source YouTube/PlayStation

– We finally saw close-to-finished gameplay of the new “Spider-Man” game coming exclusively to PlayStation 4. It looks like a real delight to play, with combat inspired by the Batman “Arkham” trilogy, but with the ease of traversal only Spider-Man could achieve. It’s still coming September 9, 2018.

– From Software, the makers of “Dark Souls,” surprised everyone at Sony’s E3 press conference with … a virtual reality game, specifically for PlayStation VR, called “Déraciné.” It actually looks really cryptic and cool!

– We got a new trailer for “Forsaken,” the exciting new expansion coming to “Destiny 2” on September 4, 2018. The trailer looked pretty grim, but at least it sets up a grand tale of revenge.

– Sony showed off new footage of “Kingdom Hearts 3,” this time showing fans the new Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired world, complete with CGI versions of Jack Sparrow and Will Turner. That game looks so fun and whimsical, even if I couldn’t tell you the plot for the life of me.

– A new game called “Control” looks like it gives you super powers – and it’s made by the same studio behind “Max Payne” and “Quantum Break,” so expect lots of beautiful-looking, heart-pounding action.

– “Starlink: Battle For Atlas” is a new toys-based game similar to “Skylanders” or “Lego Dimensions,” where real-life toys actually come to life inside a video game, but this one has a cool treat: Thanks to Ubisoft’s partnership with Nintendo, you’ll be able to play that game with none other than Fox McCloud, the protagonist of Nintendo’s beloved “Star Fox” series.

– Actor Elijah Wood joined Ubisoft’s press conference to announce a new virtual-reality horror game called “Transferrence.” The game looks very cool, but the most memorable part of that conference was how Wood messed up his lines, but still had a good laugh about it onstage. What an amiable person.

– Ubisoft has a new pirate game, called “Skull & Bones.” If you wish you could live as a pirate, this might be for you.

– Square Enix held its presentation on Monday as well, but only showed off two games that hadn’t been seen at other press conferences (“The Quiet Man” and “Babylon’s Fall”), and gave next to no information about those new games. Here’s hoping Square Enix brings some announcements related to its Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy games that are currently in the works to next year’s E3.

Looking for more E3 highlights?

