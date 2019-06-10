The 15 biggest announcements from E3 2019 so far

caption The actor Keanu Reeves announced the release date for “Cyberpunk 2077.” Reeves also plays a role in the game. source YouTube/EMT

E3 2019, the biggest gaming show of the year, kicks off this week.

Microsoft, Bethesda, and EA held their respective presentations over the weekend, announcing a ton of new games and even some new hardware to go with it.

We rounded up the biggest announcements from E3 2019 so far, and we’ll be continually updating this slideshow as the show continues through Thursday.

E3 2019 is upon us.

In the heart of Los Angeles, the biggest gaming companies in the world are in town to unveil new games coming out soon, games in development, and even new hardware to support those experiences.

Microsoft, Bethesda, and EA already held presentations over the weekend, when they announced big games including “Halo Infinite” and “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.” The star of the show so far is probably “Cyberpunk 2077,” which got an introduction from the actor Keanu Reeves, who plays a role in the game.

Check out all of the biggest announcements coming out of E3 2019.

The next Xbox, codenamed “Project Scarlett,” will launch in “holiday 2020.”

Microsoft played a video announcing Project Scarlett, which is said to have many of the same features Sony previously announced for its next-generation PlayStation, including a solid-state drive for vastly improved loading times and the ability to support 8K resolution and 120 frames a second.

A new “Halo” game, called “Halo Infinite,” is set to launch with the new Xbox in holiday 2020.

Check out the new trailer below.

“Cyberpunk 2077,” one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, has an April 16 launch date — as announced by Keanu Reeves, who plays a role in the game.

Check out the trailer below.

Electronic Arts showed off gameplay from “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order,” a story-driven action title that the game’s creators say is officially “‘Star Wars’ canon.”

Check out the 13-minute demo for “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” below:

“Gears 5,” the fifth installment in the “Gears of War” franchise, has a September 10 launch date.

Check out a new trailer from the game below:

The creators of “Dark Souls” and the creator of “Game of Thrones” are working together on a new title.

FromSoftware, the company behind the “Dark Souls” series, is working with the “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin on a new game called “Elden Ring.” We don’t know much about it yet, but you can check out the trailer below to catch some vibes.

“The Outer Worlds,” a new role-playing game from the original makers of “Fallout,” has an October 25 launch date.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Square Enix announced its remake of “Final Fantasy VII” would launch on March 3.

Check out the newest trailer below.

Microsoft’s Xbox Studios has acquired Double Fine Productions, the developer behind “Psychonauts” and the coming “Psychonauts 2.”

Check out this video from Double Fine Productions sharing the news:

Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Elite controller. “Series 2” has an internal rechargeable battery meant to provide up to 40 hours of play on a single charge. It’ll also have Bluetooth and its own charging dock.

“Ghostwire: Tokyo” is a beautiful-looking action game from the creators of “The Evil Within.”

Check out the first trailer for the game below:

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” the anticipated sequel to the 2015 game “Ori and the Blind Forest,” has a February 11 release date.

Check out the new trailer below:

Fans finally saw more of “Doom Eternal,” the sequel to the 2016 “Doom” reboot, which has a November 22 launch date.

Check out the new trailer for “Doom Eternal” below:

“Deathloop” is a “mind-bending” game from the creators of “Dishonored” that revolves around two rivals who seem destined to kill each other.

Check out the first trailer for “Deathloop” below:

Microsoft says it is letting you play your Xbox One games “anywhere,” thanks to a new remote-play feature, starting this October.