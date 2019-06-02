The biggest video game show of the year kicks off next week — here are the 13 biggest games to keep an eye on

caption E3 2019 is almost here. source “Final Fantasy VII Remake”/Square Enix

The video game industry’s big annual trade show, E3 2019, kicks off on June 8.

E3 is the annual event where the biggest games of the year are given center stage, and this year is no different.

Major news is expected from major console makers and game publishers.

Here’s what we’re keeping an eye on as the show approaches.

Whether you’re a fan of Master Chief, Pikachu, Cloud Strife, or Iron Man, the video game industry’s big annual event has something for you.

The big show, E3 2019, kicks off on June 8, and it’s going to be jam-packed with major game reveals and major, already announced games getting detailed for the first time.

But what to expect? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

1. “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

source “Final Fantasy VII Remake”/Square Enix

When will “Final Fantasy VII Remake” finally be available? That remains unknown – the game was first shown off way back in 2015, and we’ve heard next to nothing since then.

But back in early May, the latest trailer for the game was revealed alongside news that more would be revealed in June. And what’s in June? Why, E3 2019 is in June of course! We expect to hear much more about this game at the show.

In the meantime, here’s the new trailer:

2. “Halo Infinite”

source 343 Industries/Microsoft

The new “Halo” is the next major entry in the long-running first-person shooter series, and it once again features the iconic super-soldier Master Chief as its main protagonist. And “Halo Infinite” is rife with nods to “Halo” tradition.

But let’s be clear: It’s not named “Halo 6” for a good reason. The game features a new art style, and is said to take the series in “new and unexpected directions.”

But let’s not get too crazy: This is still a “Halo” game, and that means that everyone’s favorite supersoldier, Master Chief, is still front and center. The game’s story focuses on him, and you playing as him, and – if history serves as a guide here – shooting like a trillion aliens as him.

Regardless of the name, “Infinite” is a follow-up to “Halo 5: Guardians,” and will continue the story that began in that game.

Check out the trailer right here:

3. “Gears 5” (This is “Gears of War 5,” but Microsoft is just calling it, “Gears 5.”)

source Microsoft

Are you ready to chainsaw some more Locust? With “Gears 5” in the works, Microsoft’s betting that the answer is a resounding “yes.”

The next entry in the gruff and grisly “Gears of War” third-person shooter series was announced by Microsoft in June 2018 during the company’s annual E3 media briefing. A new character is at the forefront, introduced during a short trailer – her name is Kait, and she previously debuted as a supporting “Gears” character.

Like previous games in the series, “Gears 5” features third-person shooting with a focus on movement and cover.

Check out the debut trailer right here:

4. “Pokémon Sword and Shield”

source The Pokémon Company

Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch – prepare yourself!

Indeed, Nintendo is developing “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” for the Nintendo Switch. Not spin-offs, like “Pokémon Stadium” or “Pokémon Snap” way back on the Nintendo 64, but a full-on main series entry. As is typical for main series “Pokémon” games, there are two versions (“Sword” and “Shield”).

The game is set in a new region, known as “Galar,” and it features the new art style that looks similar to the “Pokémon Let’s Go!” games that arrived in late 2018. It also features new Pokémon, new trainers, and a totally new story.

With a launch window set for late 2019, “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” are likely to be the biggest Nintendo games of the year.

Check out the trailer right here:

5. “Animal Crossing”

source Nintendo

A brand-new “Animal Crossing”? Yes, a brand-new “Animal Crossing”! If there’s one game that Nintendo Switch owners have been clamoring for, it’s a new “Animal Crossing” game.

The beloved home-making game that’s endeared so many fans across nearly 20 years is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The tiny bit of tease that Nintendo offered during a Nintendo Direct presentation last year wasn’t intended to directly represent gameplay, but it’d be surprising if the game itself didn’t look similar when it arrives at some point in 2019.

Check out the announcement trailer right here:

6. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”

source Activision

Another year, another “Call of Duty” entry – and this time, the game even has the same name as a previous entry in the series!

In all seriousness, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” promises a return to the thematic era of “Call of Duty” games that catapulted the blockbuster series into worldwide popularity.

This year’s entry puts the game’s single-player mode back at the forefront, with a campaign that’s promised to “[push] boundaries and break rules the way only ‘Modern Warfare’ can.”

With an October 25 release date across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, we’ve still got a bit of time to hear more about the next “Call of Duty” ahead of launch.

Check out the trailer right here:

7. “Avengers” (working title)

caption This is a shot from “The Avengers” — the movie, not the game. source Marvel Studios

Marvel is teaming up with celebrated Japanese game publisher Square Enix, as well as two of its best game development studios (Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics), to create a new game based on “The Avengers.”

Thus far, that’s pretty much all we know about it – but the game is expected to get a big reveal at E3 2019.

8. “Watch Dogs 3”

source Ubisoft

If you’re not familiar, the “Watch Dogs” series of games from Ubisoft are like the modern-day version of the popular “Assassin’s Creed” franchise (from the same French game publisher, Ubisoft).

In the last entry, you traipsed around the Bay Area, using your smartphone to hack the world around you. More than just a fun third-person, open-world action game, “Watch Dogs 2” was a hilarious commentary on Silicon Valley culture.

In “Watch Dogs 3,” well, we have no idea where it’ll be set. The game hasn’t even been announced, but we’re expecting it to get the big reveal treatment at this year’s E3. The rumor mill has the game being set in London this time around, but we’ll have to wait until E3 to find out for sure.

9. “Apex Legends — Season 2”

source Apex Legends

“Apex Legends” – the first-person shooter from the folks behind “Titanfall” that exploded from obscurity to mass popularity earlier this year – is about to reveal its second season of content.

It’s a crucial moment for the game, as it rapidly built a dedicated audience and then faded from headlines as the year progressed. Can Season 2 retain or bring back the massive audience that jumped into the game early on? Will the next iteration of the game’s Battle Pass system improve upon the first season’s limited set of unlocks? Here’s hoping.

Thus far, the folks at Respawn have only offered a glimpse into what the future holds – you can read that right here.

10. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

A huge new “Star Wars” game was revealed earlier this year: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is expected to arrive November 15 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

It’s a single-player action game focused on lightsaber combat and Force powers.

Even better: The game is being made by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio behind the excellent “Titanfall” series and recent blockbuster “Apex Legends.”

Check out the trailer right here:

11. “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” (remake)

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

The Game Boy classic “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” was an incredible achievement when it arrived on Nintendo’s Game Boy handheld console in 1993. It felt and played almost as well as the Super Nintendo game “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past,” despite running on far less powerful hardware.

Over 25 years later, Nintendo is finally giving “Link’s Awakening” the re-master treatment it deserves: The game is getting a gorgeous update on the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2019.

Check out the trailer right here:

12. “Borderlands 3”

source “Borderlands 3″/Gearbox Software

Finally, after years of waiting, “Borderlands 3” was revealed and given a relatively imminent release date earlier this year.

The game franchise that helped popularize the loot-shooter genre is back with a new entry, and it seems like more “Borderlands” in every way: new character classes, new planets to explore, and new guns to fire.

Perhaps most notable is what “Borderlands 3” isn’t- an online-only loot-shooter along the lines of “Destiny” and “The Division.”

Check out the trailer right here:

13. “Doom Eternal”

source id Software

For over 25 years, the “DOOM” series has been giving players a chance to rip through every single demon Hell has to offer.

“DOOM” is back once more, and now those demons are all over Earth in “DOOM Eternal” – the sequel to 2016’s excellent refresh of the franchise.

A brief teaser shows a destroyed city, rife with the distinct demons of “DOOM,” before the rage-filled super-soldier from the last game appears. He loads a shotgun, cocks it, and takes aim.

If the last game and the series’ history have anything to tell us, “DOOM Eternal” could be a new take on the original “DOOM 2: Hell on Earth,” which launched in 1994.

Check out the trailer right here: