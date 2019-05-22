EA made a series of videos meant to showcase its ‘next-gen’ video games, and the results are accidentally horrifying

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
The video is part of a series of videos from EA that showcase the company's Frostbite engine.

EA

  • EA, like every other major game studio, is working on software for next-generation game consoles – the game consoles from Sony and Microsoft that will replace the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
  • As a means of demonstrating that work, EA released a series of videos showcasing what it’s capable of creating with its Frostbite game creation software suite.
  • While the videos demonstrate beautiful visuals, they are also accidentally horrifying.
As computer graphics become more and more advanced, human characters look more and more real.

The idea behind this is simple: Video games can be more cinematic and their stories more believable when they’re able to render realistic human characters.

“Detroit: Become Human” on PlayStation 4 and PC is a game that strives for realistic representations of human characters.
Quantic Dream

But there’s a major problem with games attempting to produce human beings – they often fail, and the result is a human-like creature that registers to actual people as creepy rather than impressive.

This is known as the “uncanny valley” effect.

A new software showcase from blockbuster game company Electronic Arts demonstrates this effect near-perfectly:

Admittedly, this video is so especially creepy because it features an animated mannequin moving around and acting like a human person.

By animating a normally inanimate object, EA accidentally amped up the creepiness level tremendously.

The video is part of a series of videos from EA that showcase the company’s Frostbite engine – a suite of software used to create games like “Battlefield” and “FIFA.” The videos are intended to “offer a glimpse into how future Frostbite-powered games will look like,” EA said in a blog post.

Instead, they offer a glimpse into a dark world where faceless mannequins pretend to be people.