How newspapers in Philadelphia and Chicago reacted to the Eagles’ narrow win over the Bears in the Wild Card

By
Scott Davis, Business Insider US
-

Via Chicago Sun-Times/Newseum

  • The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears, 16-15, to win the Wild Card on Sunday.
  • The Bears lost when kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt bounced off the upright, then the crossbar, to seal the loss.
  • Newspapers in Pennsylvania and Illinois busted out their best, pun-filled headlines in the aftermath.

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly escaped the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning their Wild Card playoff game, 16-15.

The moment everyone will remember, of course, was Bears kicker Cody Parkey missing the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left, as the ball hit off the upright, then the crossbar, and out, resulting in a “double doink.”

Newspapers in Philadelphia, Chicago, and, more broadly, Pennsylvania and Illinois all busted out their best, pun-filled headlines for the occasion. Even the New York newspapers got in on the action.

Check out the front pages below.

The Philadelphia Inquirer

via Philadelphia Inquirer/Newseum

The Philadelphia Daily News

via Philadelphia Daily News/Newseum

Metro — Philadelphia

via Metro/Newseum

The Pottstown Mercury

via The Mercury/Newseum

Daily Local News

via Daily Local News/Newseum

The Chicago Sun-Times

Via Chicago Sun-Times/Newseum

Chicago Tribune

via Chicago Tribube/Newseum

The Beacon News

via The Beacon-News/Newseum

Daily Southtown

via Daily Southtown/Newseum

The New York Post

via New York Post/Twitter

New York Daily News

via New York Daily News/Twitter

