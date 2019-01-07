How newspapers in Philadelphia and Chicago reacted to the Eagles’ narrow win over the Bears in the Wild Card

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears, 16-15, to win the Wild Card on Sunday.

The Bears lost when kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt bounced off the upright, then the crossbar, to seal the loss.

Newspapers in Pennsylvania and Illinois busted out their best, pun-filled headlines in the aftermath.

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly escaped the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning their Wild Card playoff game, 16-15.

The moment everyone will remember, of course, was Bears kicker Cody Parkey missing the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left, as the ball hit off the upright, then the crossbar, and out, resulting in a “double doink.”

Newspapers in Philadelphia, Chicago, and, more broadly, Pennsylvania and Illinois all busted out their best, pun-filled headlines for the occasion. Even the New York newspapers got in on the action.

Check out the front pages below.

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia Daily News

Metro — Philadelphia

The Pottstown Mercury

Daily Local News

The Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Tribune

The Beacon News

Daily Southtown

The New York Post

New York Daily News

