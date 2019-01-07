How newspapers in Philadelphia and Chicago reacted to the Eagles’ narrow win over the Bears in the Wild Card

- The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears, 16-15, to win the Wild Card on Sunday.
- The Bears lost when kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt bounced off the upright, then the crossbar, to seal the loss.
- Newspapers in Pennsylvania and Illinois busted out their best, pun-filled headlines in the aftermath.
The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly escaped the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning their Wild Card playoff game, 16-15.
The moment everyone will remember, of course, was Bears kicker Cody Parkey missing the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left, as the ball hit off the upright, then the crossbar, and out, resulting in a “double doink.”
Newspapers in Philadelphia, Chicago, and, more broadly, Pennsylvania and Illinois all busted out their best, pun-filled headlines for the occasion. Even the New York newspapers got in on the action.
Check out the front pages below.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Philadelphia Daily News
Metro — Philadelphia
- source
- via Metro/Newseum
The Pottstown Mercury
- source
- via The Mercury/Newseum
Daily Local News
- source
- via Daily Local News/Newseum
The Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Tribune
- source
- via Chicago Tribube/Newseum
The Beacon News
- source
- via The Beacon-News/Newseum
Daily Southtown
- source
- via Daily Southtown/Newseum
The New York Post
- source
- via New York Post/Twitter
New York Daily News
Now, check out how many of the highest-paid players are still active today…
- source
- Getty Images