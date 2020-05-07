The wife of NFL star Earl Thomas was arrested after being accused of holding him at gunpoint when she found him naked in bed with another woman

caption According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Earl Thomas’ wife held a gun just inches from his face without realizing it was loaded. source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports allege that NFL star Earl Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife Nina Thomas after being caught with another woman.

TMZ reported that the documents describe a domestic disturbance on the morning of April 13, after Nina Thomas claimed to have found Earl Thomas in bed with another woman.

According to TMZ, Nina Thomas told police that she held Earl Thomas at gunpoint with what she thought was an unloaded weapon, unaware that there was a bullet in the chamber.

Thomas posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday night after being alerted that the TMZ story was about to come out, and asked fans and followers to pray for him.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports allege that the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas held him at gunpoint after she caught him with another woman.

According to TMZ, the documents describe a domestic disturbance that took place in the early morning hours of April 13. The report suggests Earl Thomas left his house after an argument with his wife, Nina Thomas, who told police that she later tracked him down and found him naked in bed with another woman.

At that point, things escalated.

From TMZ:

“That’s when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl’s head – stating ‘that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.’ But, cops say Nina was ‘unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.'”

TMZ also reported that the documents suggest one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident. It allegedly shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head from less than a foot away, with the safety is disengaged.

According to TMZ, the documents say Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from Nina before police arrived at the scene. The documents also says Nina was arrested on charges of burglary of a residence with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. She later posted bond, TMZ said.

Before the story broke on Wednesday night, Thomas posted a video to Instagram hinting at what was coming, asking fans and followers to pray for him and his family in the difficult times to come.

“It’s really not anybody’s businesses,” Thomas said. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers. Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’ve been talking. I’ve been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers.”

You can read more details from TMZ here.

Read more:

20 photos that encapsulate each year of Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career

Charles Barkley explains why Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods are the greatest athletes he’s ever seen

The NFL is considering many options to play a full season this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic – here’s what the 2020 NFL season could look like

Michael Jordan called ESPN host Michael Wilbon to tell him to stop taking shots at LeBron James