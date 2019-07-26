One of the earliest known accusations against Jeffrey Epstein was reported to Santa Monica police in 1997

caption Jeffrey Epstein in court where he pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 30, 2008. source Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

In a police report obtained by The New York Times and published Thursday, a then-27-year-old model named Alicia Arden accused the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein of a now all-too-familiar sequence of events resulting in what Santa Monica, California, officers classified as sexual battery.

Epstein, who registered as a sex offender after a 2008 case, is being held without bail in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy involving dozens of underage girls from at least 2002 to 2005. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

The newly unearthed police report is one of the earliest known accusations against the financier – Arden filed her accusation with the Santa Monica Police Department in May 1997.

In that accusation, Arden said Epstein identified himself as a talent scout for Victoria’s Secret before inviting her to a hotel room in Santa Monica for an interview that Arden was told could have landed her a spot in the lingerie company’s catalog. Arden told the police she “started having reservations” before her appointment with Epstein, because “generally, interviews are not conducted in hotel rooms.”

When Arden met Epstein in the hotel room for her interview, she told the police, she was “unsure of whether she was safe” because he “was attempting to get her to act in an unprofessional manner for a model.” She said that included Epstein asking her to undress, twice, and on the second time pulling her blouse and skirt up and groping her buttocks while saying, “Let me manhandle you for a second.”

Arden told The Times she fled in tears and went to the police the next day. She put her report on the record a week later, worried that Epstein, whose hands she called “weopons,” would use his Victoria’s Secret connection to assault other women.

Accusations from other women include descriptions of similar tactics. A former Italian model named Elisabetta Tai said Epstein also used his Victoria’s Secret connection to attempt to coerce her into sex acts in 2004.

What’s more, The Times reported that two senior executives at L Brands, the company owned by Epstein’s only known financial-services client and then friend Les Wexner, knew Epstein was posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout. L Brands was, and still is, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret.

The Times cited the two unnamed former executives as saying they had learned in the mid-1990s that Epstein, then serving as Wexner’s financial adviser, was pitching himself to women as a recruiter for the Victoria’s Secret catalog. The two executives signed nondisclosure agreements while working for Wexner but told The Times he was made aware that Epstein was posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout.

Wexner promised to take care of the situation at the time, the executives said, but the L Brands CEO remained extraordinarily close with Epstein until 18 months after Epstein was charged with an array of sexual misconduct in Palm Beach, Florida. After pleading guilty to state prostitution charges in that case, Epstein is now facing new charges accusing him of trafficking girls as young as 14.

In a letter to L Brands employees this month about the new charges, Wexner said he was “NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment” and “would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people.”

That being said, the relationship between Wexner and Epstein was extensive, with The Times reporting that Wexner transferred Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, private 727 Boeing jet, and Ohio estate to him from his and L Brands’ previous assets and that he gave Epstein full control over all his finances from 1991 to 2007.