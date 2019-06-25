The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals Prime members can get starting today

source Amazon

Though Amazon‘s annual sales extravaganza Prime Day isn’t until July 15, you can already start shopping some Prime Day deals today.

Every day leading up to Prime Day 2019, Prime members enjoy exclusive promotions and deals on Amazon products and services.

To shop these early deals and all Prime Day 2019 deals, you must be a Prime member. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here to get in on the Prime Day savings and try the many other benefits of a membership.

The following leaked Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are available to Prime members only, now and run through Prime Day:

The best deal so far is the Toshiba Fire TV, which has the Fire TV experience built right in so you can start enjoying all your favorite channels and shows right away. It includes a Voice Remote with Alexa and delivers 1080p picture quality.

These early Prime Day deals are a nice warm-up for the real event on July 15-16.

Make sure you’re fully prepared by learning how to make the most of Prime Day 2019, looking at what deals were most popular (and are likely to be featured again) last year, and finalizing your Lightning Deal-grabbing strategy.