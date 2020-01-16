People who have less sex or don’t masturbate are more likely to go through early menopause

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Researchers at University College London found that people who engage in sexual activity once a week have a lower risk of entering early menopause than those who don’t.

The study defined sexual activity as penetrative or oral sex, sexual touching, and masturbation.

The findings suggest that if someone is not having sex, the body senses that a pregnancy is unlikely and stops wasting resources ovulating.

Sex has been linked to better bladder control, lower blood pressure, and even reducing period cramps.

This week, researchers found another possible benefit.

A team at University College London found that people who engage in weekly sexual activity – including oral sex, sexual touching, and masturbation – have a lower risk of entering early menopause – or menopause before the age of 40.

The study authors analyzed data from 2,936 people, with an average age of 45, in the US Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN). Participants were asked questions about their sex life, including how often they had different kinds of sex in the last six months and if they had gone through menopause.

Those who had sex at least once a week were 28% less likely to have already gone through menopause than people engaging in sexual activity less than once a month.

Early menopause could save the body’s energy if pregnancy is not likely

Ovulation is one of the most essential processes in a human, releasing eggs to make reproduction possible.

However, during ovulation, the immune system lulls, raising the risk of an infection or disease.

According to Megan Arnot, the first author of the study and a PhD candidate in anthropology, the findings suggest that the body looks for physical cues to understand whether a pregnancy is likely, and whether to stop wasting resources ovulating and channel its energy into raising and looking after grandchildren.

Sex may be one of those cues. If a person is not being regularly stimulated, it seems, the body may assume that a pregnancy is unlikely, and that it’s worth making this “biological trade-off,” Arnot said.

The findings, published in this week in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, support “the Grandmother Hypothesis,” the idea that mothers live long beyond childbearing years in order to help their children raise more children.

The idea, Arnot said, is that “menopause originally evolved in humans to reduce reproductive conflict between different generations of females, and allow women to increase their inclusive fitness through investing in their grandchildren.”

Regular oral sex and masturbation signal to the body that reproduction is still possible

Arnot told Insider that one of the most surprising findings was masturbation’s relationship to early-onset menopause, suggesting that even subtle signs of stimulation play a role.

“[The] age of menopause had the same relationship with sex regardless of whether it was with a partner or not,” Arnot said.

The researchers also looked at whether male pheromones could delay menopause by signaling potential sex, but the findings showed the same results for women who had regular sexual activity, whether they lived with a male partner or not.

This is the first time a study has linked sex and menopause, but more research needs to be done

Arnot’s study is the first to establish a link between menopause and sexual activity. While some research has suggested that certain foods could push back the timeline, researchers are still skeptical that anything could.

According to Arnot, more research needs to be done to find out whether or not sexual activity directly delays the process.

“Menopause will, of course, happen to all women; the timing of such might be adaptively reacting to the environment,” Arnot told Insider. “While we can’t say there is a causal relationship, it is an area for future research.”

