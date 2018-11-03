Here are all the states where you can vote early in the midterm elections

caption Voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18, 2018. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Days ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, turnout in 22 states and Washington, DC, shattered previous midterm early voter rates, with a reported 31.5 million ballots cast three days before Election Day.

These voters are taking advantage of policies in some states that allow voters to cast their ballot at a polling place in advance.

Check the map below to see if your state allows you to cast your vote before Election Day on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Days ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, turnout in 22 states and Washington, DC, has shattered 2014 midterm election early voter rates, according to the New York Times, which reported 31.5 million ballots had been cast.

The skyrocketing voter engagement comes in the midst of an already uncertain midterms field, full of tight races. Early voting opens up polling places before Election Day so voters can try and tip the scales with a vote in person.

See where you can cast your ballot ahead of Tuesday, November 6:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Many states end early voting in the several days leading up to the election, so check each state’s specified timelines and locations.

Read more of Business Insider’s 2018 Midterm Election coverage: