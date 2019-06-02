21 high-paying side jobs you can do in your spare time

caption These side jobs can earn you up to $50 per hour. source Westend61/Getty Images

Many of these lucrative side jobs can pay up to $50/hour.

Part-time and remote opportunities allow you to choose a side job that works with your regular work schedule.

A Bachelor’s degree or higher education isn’t necessarily required – many side jobs favor work experience or other skills.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Want to make a little extra cash without having to leave the job you already have? You may want to consider picking up a side gig.

Side jobs allow you to take what you love – a passion, a hobby, etc. – and turn a profit. If you’ve ever wanted to start your own food photography blog, teach a yoga class, or hone your HTML coding skills, for example, side jobs in these professions can allow you to boost your income while pursuing those interests.

FlexJobs, a job board focused on remote, part-time, and flexible positions, recently put together a list of the highest-paying side jobs for Business Insider. To compile the list, FlexJobs looked through their own database of jobs to find those that part-time and/or remote (which means they’re likely flexible positions where you can adjust your hours to fit around your busy schedule), and then turned to Payscale and ZipRecruiter to find the average hourly pay for each position to find the top-paying jobs. Most of the jobs on the list do not require any formal or specific education or degrees.

Here’s FlexJobs’ list of high-paying side jobs you may want to consider, listed from the lowest hourly pay rate to the highest:

21. Bookkeeper

source Getty Images/Towfiqu Photography

Rate: $17/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, freelance opportunities

Education/requirements: Relevant experience, high school diploma/GED required for some; knowledge of QuickBooks, Microsoft Office

Job duties: Bookkeepers are responsible for conducting payroll, handling accounts, supervising payable/receivable tasks, and performing account reconciliations. Acting as an in-house accountant of sorts, bookkeepers also generate general reporting on the business or company’s financial records. This side job is an ideal fit for detail-oriented, organized people looking to make a little extra money.

20. Project manager

source Jung Getty/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Opportunities to work remotely or part-time

Education/requirements: May require a Bachelor’s degree in management or a similar field

Job duties: Project managers are responsible for managing key client projects, ensuring that company projects are on-budget and completed on time, and setting project deadlines. Project managers may also delegate tasks, manage employees, and monitor and assess the success of projects like a new building. Interpersonal communication and organizational skills are truly a must-have in this field, as project managers are tasked with liaising between their staff and the client.

19. Food photographer

source FlamingoImages/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Freelance, part-time

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s degree may be required if working for a studio, 3+ years experience, photography skills/online portfolio

Job duties: Many restaurants rely on their website and promotional materials to reflect their exquisite food. Oftentimes, this involves beautiful food photography. If you have a knack for taking stunning photos, a side job as a food photographer may be a perfect way to make extra cash. Food photographers meet with new chefs, photograph them and their food for restaurant promotional materials, and help food professionals to market themselves in the best light.

18. Social media content manager

source izusek/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, remote

Education/requirements: Previous experience, Bachelor’s degree

Job duties: Social media content managers play a vital role in a company or business’s success. Social media managers manage and maintain individual or company social media accounts, perform outreach to followers, and create and curate all published content to suit their client’s needs. With plenty of part-time and remote opportunities, it’s never been easier to work in social media management from the comforts of home.

17. Technical writer

source Getty Images/Hero Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, freelance, temporary positions available

Education/requirements: Some require a Bachelor’s degree, others 3+ years experience

Job duties: Technical writers combine knowledge of the tech space with superb writing skills. Technical writers are responsible for conducting research, generating and developing ideas, and writing content for companies or websites. Those looking to pick up a gig as a tech writer should also feel comfortable pitching ideas and writing engaging copy on a variety of field-related topics.

16. Yoga instructor

source Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time

Education/requirements: GED or high school diploma, previous teaching experience, yoga teaching certification

Job duties: Perhaps the most relaxing side job on the list, yoga teaching can be a perfect way to transform your passion into a side hustle. Not only do yoga teachers lead yoga classes, they may also be tasked with lightly maintaining the fitness facility. Whether you’re all about downward dog or love a good child’s pose, you can make money doing both. Namaste.

15. Amazon delivery driver

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, set your own hours

Education/requirements: No formal education required. Must be at least 21 years old, have a US social security number, pass a background check, have access to a qualifying vehicle, have a valid driver’s license, must show proof of auto insurance, and must have a smartphone

Job duties: Want to be a part of one of the richest companies nationwide? Now you can! Amazon’s Flex driving program allows you to help deliver packages while making some serious bank. Simply pick up packages from various delivery stations, stores, and restaurants and deliver them to customers using directions from the Amazon Flex app – it’s like Uber but for Amazon packages!

14. Social media influencer

source martin-dm/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Remote, ability to set your own hours

Education/requirements: No formal education required

Job duties: In the age of smart phones and social media, it seems as though everyone is trying to become an influencer. There’s a definitive reason this career has taken off in recent years – it has the propensity to make big bucks. Social media influencers post photos and text posts to their social media accounts, work with brands on sponsored posts and other promotions, and work to increase their following in order to further their reach. The best part about this lucrative side job: all you need is a cell phone.

13. Podcast producer

source Maskot/Getty Images

Rate: $25/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, remote

Education/requirements: Previous experience, may require a Bachelor’s degree in a related field

Job duties: Podcast producers are extremely important to the success of a podcast. They record, edit, and produce podcast audio, work as part of a team to direct and drive vision for podcast, prepare hosts and talent with necessary information prior to recording, and upload final files for distribution. These positions are often remote, which allows the producer to form their schedule around what works for them.

12. Tasker for TaskRabbit

source TaskRabbit

Rate: $25-$100 per task

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, set your own hours

Education/requirements: No formal education required. Must be at least 18 years old, have a US social security number, pass a background check, be able to work in one of TaskRabbit’s active metro areas in the US, have a smartphone, and have both a checking account and a valid credit card

Job duties: No matter what your special talent or skillset may be, someone on TaskRabbit is in desperate need of your help. By becoming a Tasker, you can perform various odd jobs and tasks for people in your area depending on your skill set (moving homes, cleaning, fixing appliances, installing lighting, hanging picture frames, etc.) Taskers make between $25 and $100 per task and signup is available online.

11. Professional organizer

source Csondy/Getty Images

Rate: $26/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time

Education/requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, work experience

Job duties: Are you a self-described neat freak? Did you watch “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” at least a thousand times on Netflix? Professional organizing may be the perfect side job for you. Professional organizers can either be employed by a company or work independently. Professional organizers clean, arrange, and tidy workspaces or homes. They also work with clients to implement efficient and user-friendly organizational systems in order to make their lives easier and a little more satisfying.

10. Massage therapist

source Jekaterina Nikitina/Getty Images

Rate: $27/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time

Education/requirements: Certification required

Job duties: Are your friends always asking you for massages? Why not make a little money off of it! Certified massage therapists assess range of motion and muscle strength/weakness and provide treatment of medical conditions and injuries through massage. Massage therapists also promote client well-being and help them to relieve pain and built-up tension. This lucrative side job was good enough for Phoebe Buffay from “Friends” – why not you?

9. Software developer

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Rate: $28/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Remote, freelance opportunities, part-time

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s degree or relevant experience; knowledge of HTML, PHP, and Java. C#, C/C++, and ASP.NET

Job duties: Software developers will be charged with handling design, installation, testing and maintenance of different software systems. Those interested in software development should have a strong background in HTML, PHP, Java and other software systems.

8. Application developer

source Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Rate: $29/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, remote work, freelance opportunities

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study; equivalent work experience; master’s degree for some upper-level positions

Job duties: Ever wondered about the masterminds behind Instagram Stories or Snapchat filters? Everything that makes an app worth downloading is created almost entirely by application developers. When things go awry, application developers are also tasked with testing, debugging and improving faulty applications for clients to ensure a streamlined customer experience. For tech-lovers, HTML nerds, and everyone in between, app developing is a valuable skill that can also make you some cold hard cash.

7. Music teacher

source Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Rate: $30/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, temporary, set your own hours

Education/requirements: Instrument training, teaching experience, Master’s degree to teach at college level

Job duties: For those more musically-inclined, teaching children or adults how to play your favorite instrument can be a great way to make extra money. Music teachers are tasked with planning and preparing lessons, instructing students, offering feedback, liaising with academic staff and parents, and arranging recitals for students. This rewarding side job also allows you to set your own hours, making it the perfect gig for someone looking to supplement their regular income.

6. Mental health therapist

source Caiaimage/Rafal Rodzoch/Getty Images

Rate: $31/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, freelance, remote opportunities

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree

Job duties: Mental health therapists perform extremely important work, and now it’s even easier to be one in addition to your regular job. Mental health therapists work with individuals, couples, groups, and communities to improve mental health and find ways to manage issues such as substance abuse, aging, bullying, anger management, careers, depression, relationships, LGBTQ issues, self-image, stress, everyday emotions, and more. With plenty of remote, part-time, and freelance opportunities, it’s never been easier to fit this side job into your busy schedule.

5. Executive recruiter

source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

Rate: $32/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, remote opportunities

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job duties: Finding the perfect candidate for CEO, COO, and other high-level positions isn’t always easy for companies. Enter: an executive recruiter. Executive recruiters find candidates to fill executive positions in no time, saving companies from weeding through hundreds of applications. They often work within recruiting agencies hired by companies in order to find qualified candidates for their open positions. Executive recruiters may also be asked to assist in training new candidates and presenting candidates to management.

4. Marketing consultant

source Emir Memedovski/Getty Images

Rate: $35/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, freelance, remote

Education/requirements: No degree required, often need 3-7 years experience

Job duties: Marketing consultants manage digital marketing, email campaigns, and web layouts to support the sales process for companies and businesses. They often work independently or on behalf of a consulting agency, meaning they are not actually employed by the companies they consult for. Marketing consultants also track sales and feedback to determine the success of their marketing strategies. For creative individuals with a background in marketing or sales, this flexible side job may be a perfect match.

3. Web developer

source Erik Isakson/Getty Images

Rate: $36/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, freelance, remote

Education/requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study; equivalent work experience; master’s degree for some upper-level positions; HTML, PHP, and Java. C#, C/C++, and ASP.NET skills

Job duties: For coding experts or those just getting into it, becoming a web developer may be the perfect way to stretch your skills while making some serious money. Web developers are responsible for designing, coding and modifying websites according to client needs and creating visually appealing and functional sites. The websites they create should feature user-friendly design and clear navigation so visitors can enjoy a seamless browsing experience.

2. Adjunct faculty

source Getty Images/Tom Werner

Rate: $38/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Part-time, temporary, opportunities to work at night, some remote opportunities

Education/requirements: Master’s degree

Job duties: Adjunct faculty at colleges or universities are tasked with providing course instruction, giving student feedback, answering student inquiries, grading assignments, and participating in faculty meetings. Unlike full-time professors, adjunct faculty usually only teach a handful of classes. This allows adjunct faculty members to be flexible with their class times and choose subjects they have a wealth of knowledge on.

1. Medical writer

source Getty Images/Hero Images

Rate: $50/hr

Time commitment & flexibility: Remote, freelance opportunities, part-time

Education/requirements: Relevant experience, Bachelor’s or Master’s

Job duties: Medical writers should have strong writing skills and feel comfortable tackling research-based pieces. Medical writers conduct research and write technical projects including journals, abstracts, and other publications for medical practitioners, online medical resources, and more. Due to the need for strong research skills and a high-level educational background, medical writers make the most money per hour on this list – up to $50 per hour!