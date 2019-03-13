Here’s how much grads earn 10 years after attending the most expensive colleges in America

- Tuition and other expenses at top US colleges continue to rise.
- Using data from the Department of Education, we took a look at what the median student at the 20 most expensive colleges in the US earned 10 years after attending those schools.
College continues to get more expensive, especially at the top end of the scale, and it’s worth looking at the return on investment for that enormous cost.
It turns out that many of the most expensive educations available in the US offer modest returns in terms of post-graduation salaries.
Using data from the Department of Education’s College Scorecard, we found the average annual cost of attendance and median earnings for employed students 10 years after matriculation for four-year, primarily baccalaureate-granting institutions with at least 500 undergraduate students enrolled.
Here are the top 20 most expensive schools in the US, according to that measure, ranked by median earnings 10 years after first attendance:
Bard College
Location: Annandale-On-Hudson, NY
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,724
16th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $39,700
Oberlin College
Location: Oberlin, OH
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,870
14th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $40,800
Sarah Lawrence College
Location: Bronxville, NY
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,642
18th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $43,000
Occidental College
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,046
9th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $50,600
Southern Methodist University
Location: Dallas, TX
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,889
13th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $60,700
Haverford College
Location: Haverford, PA
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,648
17th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $60,700
New York University
Location: New York, NY
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,637
7th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $61,900
Amherst College
Location: Amherst, MA
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,572
19th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $65,000
University of Chicago
Location: Chicago, IL
Average annual cost of attendance: $70,100
1st most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $68,100
Drexel University
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,821
5th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $68,800
Northwestern University
Location: Evanston, IL
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,887
4th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $69,000
Washington University in St. Louis
Location: St. Louis, MO
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,751
6th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $70,100
University of Southern California
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,064
8th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $74,000
Dartmouth College
Location: Hanover, NH
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,044
10th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $75,500
Yale University
Location: New Haven, CT
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,445
20th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $83,200
Columbia University
Location: New York, NY
Average annual cost of attendance: $69,021
3rd most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $83,300
Duke University
Location: Durham, NC
Average annual cost of attendance: $67,005
11th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $84,400
University of Pennsylvania
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,800
15th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $85,900
Harvey Mudd College
Location: Claremont, CA
Average annual cost of attendance: $69,355
2nd most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $88,800
Georgetown University
Location: Washington, DC
Average annual cost of attendance: $66,971
12th most expensive college
Median earnings 10 years after entry: $93,500