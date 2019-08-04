Earnings season isn’t over quite yet. Here are the 6 companies to watch — and what you should look out for.

source VCG/Getty Images

Entertainment conglomerate Disney and global bank HSBC are just a few of the large-cap companies reporting quarterly earnings during the week starting August 5.

The week follows positive earnings reports from Apple and Yum! Brands, the parent company for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Spotify and Square fell below analysts’ quarterly estimates.

The last week of July featured earnings from Apple, ExxonMobil, Berkshire Hathaway, and others, and though the week starting August 5 shows earnings season wrapping up, a few heavily weighted companies are still set to release their latest figures.

Here’s what to look for when Disney, HSBC, Uber, and three other large-cap companies announce their quarterly earnings. All estimates are sourced from Bloomberg.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) — August 5

Europe’s biggest bank is announcing its latest figures two weeks after the major US banks released their earnings reports, so HSBC’s earnings should yield slightly updated insight into how the trade war and central bank rate cuts are affecting global economies.

Investors are sure to look for hints at how Brexit stress and Hong Kong’s political unrest are affecting the bank’s bottom line. HSBC operates in those territories and several others, so the company’s earnings call is sure to touch on geopolitical conflict and whether it’s weakening the business.

The bank also announced a potential stock buyback program last quarter, so new details could boost or tank the stock.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week:

Marriott (MAR) — August 5

Marriott’s profits are expected to rise as analysts anticipate higher franchise and management fees from the hotel conglomerate. Growing demand for hotels around the globe also spell good fortune for the company, especially as it invests in middle-class offerings in the Asia Pacific market.

On the other end of the spectrum, the company will have to answer for fines coming from a Starwood hotels data breach as well as a District of Columbia lawsuit related to resort fees. Details on a settlement or improvements to hotel data security could please investors during the earnings call.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week:

Walt Disney (DIS) — August 6

The entertainment behemoth is fresh off two box office records, a huge presence at San Diego Comic Con for its Marvel business, and the opening of a new Star Wars zone at Disneyland California. Disney shares are brushing up against all-time highs, so investors will be curious about how the company plans to keep the surge alive.

Disney may expand on its plans for the Disney+ streaming service – set to launch November 12 – as well as its Hulu and ESPN streaming businesses. Netflix sharply fell in July after a disappointing earnings report and signs of slowing subscriber growth, so Disney will hope to assure investors its products won’t suffer the same fate.

Figures highlighting reinvigorated theme park revenue, positive guidance for streaming services and robust merchandise sales growth will pique Wall Street’s interest when Disney releases its earnings report Tuesday.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week:

CVS Health (CVS) — August 7

CVS faced its fair share of hurdles after merging with insurance company Aetna, and the drugstore chain is now looking to assure analysts that it’s on the right track. The company is opening new “HealthHUB” stores for expanded health services, and investors will want to know whether CVS is on pace with their 1,500-store strategy and whether the new business meets profit goals.

Any comment on future plans with Aetna would also allay investors’ concerns. Though the merger was approved by the Justice Department before its November close, a US district judge is currently reviewing whether the deal harms competition. Wall Street eagerly anticipates whether CVS can emerge unscathed or face new scrutiny in its effort to add new revenue sources to its pharmacy business.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) — August 8

Activision Blizzard is one of the major players in the global esports market that continues to draw larger and larger crowds. Its Overwatch title remains popular with teams around the world, but growing interest in EA’s Apex Legends and Epic Games’ Fortnite bring new competition to the mix.

The company’s last earnings report showed monthly average users hitting the lowest level since 2016. It’s Call of Duty franchise – and the in-game purchasing it generates – has bolstered the company’s revenue for years, while its blockbuster Destiny games hasn’t met expectations.

Shares of EA surged July 31 after the company announced positive earnings results and assured investors that Fortnite hadn’t harmed its bottom line too much. Look for Activision Blizzard to do the same, with Wall Street hoping for an uptick in MAUs and stable revenue from its Fortnite competitor.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week:

Uber (UBER) — August 8

Fresh off a May IPO, Uber seeks to prove it can follow a long-term plan to cut down on financial losses and compete with transportation competitors like Lyft and Bird. Steady demand in areas like New York – where taxes and heavy usage send fares higher than before – will also be closely followed.

Uber will hope to show strong growth in its side businesses as well, namely Uber Freight and Uber Eats. Both subsidiaries operate in highly competitive markets, so signs of weakness will send analysts running. The company’s CEO has also previously hinted at merging Uber Eats with a competing food delivery company, so any details on whether the plan is still on the table will spark interest.

Here are Wall Street’s quarterly estimates heading into the week: