The trash-talking, earth-scorching Conor McGregor returned on Monday, igniting 5 wild rivalries on Twitter

caption Conor McGregor. source Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Oh boy, buckle your seatbelt because you’re about to go on quite the journey.

All hell broke loose on Monday when the UFC fighter Conor McGregor unleashed a no-holds-barred Twitter tirade against five people.

He appeared to threaten the life of his lightweight rival Justin Gaethje and called Khabib Nurmagomedov a “scurrying rat.

He then claimed the pair’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is “a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell” – an accusation for which Business Insider could find no proof.

Abdelaziz responded to the unsubstantiated allegation by posting a laughing emoji on Twitter, alongside a video which showed Nurmagomedov crack the tip of his elbow into McGregor’s face.

The trash-talking, earth-scorching Conor McGregor of old has returned, and he’s ignited five wild rivalries on Twitter.

In eight tweets across a six-hour spell on Monday, the Irish striker appeared to threaten Justin Gaethje’s life.

McGregor also went after Khabib Nurmagomedov who he called a “scurrying rat,” and the Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, who he said is “a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell.”

McGregor provided no evidence for his claim about Abdelaziz.

McGregor’s comments came just days after UFC 249, the world’s first major sports event in the new, coronavirus era, on May 9.

UFC 249 was a behind-closed-doors pay-per-view show held in an eerily-empty 15,000 capacity venue in Florida, featuring 11 MMA fights.

Gaethje shook up the combat sports world with an extraordinarily patient and disciplined fifth-round stoppage win over Tony Ferguson, who had not been beaten in 12 fights.

Gaethje’s in-and-out footwork, bruising leg kicks, and bone-breaking punches left Ferguson with an orbital fracture as he spent the night in hospital to recover after his resounding defeat.

It leaves Gaethje, who won the interim lightweight UFC title, on a collision course with Nurmagomedov, who is the outright lightweight champion – but McGregor wants to gatecrash the 155-pound party.

McGregor, 31, said he was hesitant about the prospect of competing without fans. “But it will be my f—— pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise. It’s me and Justin next, as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game,” he said.

caption Justin Gaethje stopped Tony Ferguson in the fifth round at UFC 249. source Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

After beating Ferguson, Gaethje said he would relish representing the United States in a bout against “Russia’s best” – Nurmagomedov, but McGregor downplayed Nurmagomedov’s abilities as a complete fighter.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know,” he said. “Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f—— butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f—— necklace.”

Referencing a tweet Gaethje posted last year, in which he called McGregor “a s— human, father, and husband,” the Irishman said: “Speak on my skills as a father? You are f—— dead.”

McGregor also accused Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz – who represents both Gaethje and Khabib – of being a “convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell” – an accusation for which Business Insider could find no proof.

Abdelaziz laughed the allegation off on Twitter, saying “its only business” alongside a video which featured slow-motion angles of his star client Nurmagomedov driving the tip of his elbow into McGregor’s face.

He also posted a picture of Nurmagomedov holding his UFC title alongside the caption “Sit down son.”

On Nurmagomedov, McGregor also had choice words. “Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times,” he said. “[You’re] an embarrassment to real fighting.”

McGregor also targeted Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier

McGregor rebounded from his one-sided defeat to Nurmagomedov in 2018 by annihilating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds earlier this year, and though that bout was fought at the welterweight limit, he appears keen to run through the lightweight division before returning to 170-pounds.

He suggested Ferguson was overrated, before saying Dustin Poirier is simply a win-one, lose-one kind of fighter.

McGregor said Ferguson’s preparation “was just embarrassing” for the UFC 249 event, adding: “His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived.”

If he was playing the role of the UFC’s matchmaker, he said he’d pair Ferguson with Poirier. “Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

His last tweet for six hours was to say, “after this division demolition job, it is 170-pounds,” then finished by posting a simple emoji message of the Irish flag against the American flag to imply that a fight between himself and Gaethje was forthcoming.

See you in July ????????☘️???????? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

The UFC is yet to respond and it is unclear whether the company will proceed with a lightweight title unification bout between Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, who throw McGregor into the mix somehow.

