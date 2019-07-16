6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Indonesia’s popular tourist island Bali

caption A strong earthquake hit the popular tourist island of Bali in Indonesia on Tuesday. source Google Maps

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the island of Bali on Tuesday morning local time, according to Indonesia’s disaster management agency.

The agency said there was no threat of tsunami at this time. It also recorded aftershocks in several nearby provinces.

On Sunday, at least one person was killed after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Halmahera, the largest island in Indonesia’s Maluku Islands.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the popular tourist island of Bali on Tuesday morning local time.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Twitter that the earthquake struck around 7 a.m. local time south of Bali. It said the quake struck at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles).

The agency said there was no threat of tsunami at this time. It also recorded aftershocks in several nearby provinces.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), measured the earthquake at a magnitude 5.7 and said it struck 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Kendalrejo in East Java at a depth of 91.6 kilometers (56 miles).

No casualties or major damage have been reported.

Nine News journalist Renae Henry said on Twitter that the entrance to the Nusa Dua hotel in Bali had been rattled in the quake.

Entrance to a Nusa Dua hotel damaged in Bali earthquake pic.twitter.com/YkSRZ3KwRj — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) July 16, 2019

Indonesia is situated in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Earthquakes often rock the island nation, and it’s home to almost 130 active volcanoes, according to Reuters.

On Sunday, at least one person was killed after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Halmahera, the largest island in Indonesia’s Maluku Islands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.