A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California following another quake on the Fourth of July

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 magnitude hit Southern California Friday evening, just one day after another massive quake (6.4 magnitude) hit the region on the Fourth of July.

According to United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred shortly after 8 p.m. local time, with the epicenter 11 miles away from Ridgecrest, California, approximately where the July 4 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.4, also originated.

INSIDER reporters crouched under desks while building swayed and light fixtures wobbled.

Friday night’s earthquake is now ranked the largest temblor in over 20 years, topping Thursday’s quake as well as a 1994 quake in Northridge, which measured 6.6 magnitude.

California residents took to social media and tweeted out videos of what the quake looked like for them.

#Video taken at Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California, at the moment 6.9 mag earthquake strikes in southern California minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/BLQxO0ZqBq — 1st Breaking News® ???????? (@1stBreakingNews) July 6, 2019

USGS reported a second earthquake with a 5.5-magnitude occurring just a little under 30 minutes after the first, rattling the area once again.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist in Southern California, tweeted that the earthquakes are part of the Searles Valley sequence, in which there is a 1 in 20 chance of Friday night’s 7.1-magnitude temblor could be followed by smaller quakes, likely with a magnitude of 5.0 or 6.0.

Like any quake, today's M7.1 has a 1 in 20 of being followed by something even bigger. Smaller quakes – M5s are likely and a M6 is quite possible. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 6, 2019

The Associated Press reported one person sustained minor injuries in San Bernadino County, as well as shifting homes, cracking foundation, and walls coming down.

This is a developing story. INSIDER will update as more details become available.