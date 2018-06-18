At least 3 dead, hundreds injured after 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

caption A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 18, 2018. source Kyodo/via REUTERS

At least three people have died and at least 200 others have been injured after an earthquake struck the northern Osaka region in Japan on Monday morning.

The quake hit at 7:58 a.m. and initially measured a magnitude of 5.9 but was later raised to 6.1, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency. The agency added the quake occurred at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers) and no tsunami warning was issued.

Two elderly men and one 9-year-old girl died after being hit by collapsing walls and furniture, according to the Japan Times. At least 200 people have been injured, Kyodo News reported.

Both Panasonic and Daihatsu have temporarily closed factories in the city.

In the larger Osaka Prefecture 170,800 homes and buildings were without power for several hours and water and gas were also off. Police said people were believed to be trapped in dozens of elevators.

The quake disrupted some of Japan’s usually meticulous train services from Osaka to other major cities including Tokyo and Nagoya.

Osaka is one of Japan’s largest port cities and is a major commercial center. It has a population of 2.7 million and is Japan’s second-largest city.

Japan has experienced several earthquakes in the last few days, including 4.5 and 4.6 quakes near capital Tokyo over the weekend. The country is located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences more than 1,000 measurable earthquakes per year.