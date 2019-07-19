East Rift Valley enters Singapore, Malaysia; New South New Direction of Revenue

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 July 2019 – The East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (ERV Administration for short) will lead operators to attend the 2019 International Tourism Fair (MITM Travel Fair 2019) in Johor, Malaysia, from July 19 to 21 to promote Huatung tourism.









Johor Bahru Sutera Mall MITM Travel Fair 2019

Kuo Chenling, director of ERV Administration, said that according to the Tourism Bureau, the number of New South’s inbound visitors in 2018 reached 2.28 million, accounting for about 23% of the overall market. In terms of consumption, New South’s total consumption in the first nine months of last year reached US$ 2.78 billion (equivalent to NT$ 85.8 billion).





In line with the government’s New South policy, it has once again led the industry including the Accociation of Tour Guide and Tour Manager,Hualien, Flowersay Homestay, Lishiuan international Hotel, Chushulan workshop and East Rift Valley creative travel team to participate in the “Small Town Roams in Taiwan” theme, marketing Huatung Sightseeing trips. Meanwhile, in order to increase interaction with local people, Huatung is a gathering place to attract audiences, including Cultural youth style totem paper rolls, Huatung impression canvas tote bags.





Moreover, Huliien’s famous, Indigenous village dance troupe, was specially invited to perform in the local area. The head of the group, Lin Chunlan, personally sang and led the team’s tribute dance in the indigenous village as the opening dance of the conference, hoping to make the passion of Huatung Indigenous Village. Impressed the local people, not only that, but also invited Taiwan’s light world gold medal – Sugar Plastic Goddess teacher Pei Chihwei, on-site will Huatung famous products – hibiscus, peanuts, peeled peppers, turned into a gourmet afternoon tea to attract local people to East A booth tour of the Rift Valley.





To advertise this exhibition in Malaysia, ERV Administration specially invited Malaysian artist Lim Peyyeng to go to Huatung’s leasure travel and Heng Lipin of photography magazine “Photographer Magazine” in Southeast Asia to the East Rift Valley.





Taiwan Tourism Bureau KL Office Director, Mr Chou Shih Pi, said that Huatung’s beauty and special tourism is recommendable. It is expected to attract more new visitors and return tourists to experience and roam Huatung.





After the exhibition in Malaysia, ERV Administration will depart for Singapore on 7/31-8/6 to participate in the “2019 Singapore Autumn Travel Exhibition Marketing Promotion”