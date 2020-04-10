It takes people an average of one minute to find the chick in this Easter puzzle — see if you can beat that time

caption This hen is looking for her missing chick. source Holidaycottages.co.uk

Vacation rental service Holidaycottages.co.uk created an Easter-inspired brainteaser featuring a hen, a young woman named Holly Day, and a missing chick.

It’s taking people 1 minute to find the chick hiding in the giant tower of flowers, bunnies, and Easter eggs.

How long will it take you?

Easter Sunday is quickly approaching, and while you might not be able to spend it with your family or attend church, there are other ways to celebrate – namely, by solving brainteasers.

Holidaycottages.co.uk created this brainteaser featuring a young woman named Holly Day on an Easter holiday with her family in the countryside. Her task? To reunite a missing chick with her mom.

Can you spot the chick in under a minute?

caption Can you spot it? source Holidaycottages.co.uk

Do you see the chick?

Take another look.

Maybe you need a hint?

Try looking at the bottom right part of the flower tower.

Ready to give up?

OK, here’s the solved puzzle.

caption Holly Day used her magnifying glass. source Holidaycottages.co.uk

Holly Day used her magnifying glass to find the chick.

How was your time? Did you solve the brainteaser in under 60 seconds?