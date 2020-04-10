What people eat for Easter in 18 countries around the world

caption Rosquillas from Spain. source Stephanie L Sanchez/Shutterstock

Easter meals are different all across the world, ranging from sweet desserts to savory soups.

Insider researched what is commonly eaten in 18 different countries.

In the UK, Simnel Cake is usually eaten on Sunday during Lent, and in Croatia, Pinca is eaten to celebrate the end of Lent.

Like many other holidays, Easter is celebrated with plenty of unique and delicious food.

We rounded up dishes and treats that are eaten in 18 different countries.

From a marzipan-topped fruit cake in the UK to a stuffed savory pie in Argentina, here’s what Easter meals look like around the world.

United Kingdom: simnel cake

caption Simnel cake. source Anna_Pustynnikova / Shutterstock

Dating back centuries, simnel cake is a fruit cake that was originally eaten on Sunday during Lent throughout the United Kingdom. The cake is topped with a layer of toasted marzipan and 11 or 12 marzipan balls, which represent the 12 apostles.

Russia: pashka

caption Pashka. source sarsmis / Shutterstock

Made with cottage cheese and cream cheese, pashka is a savory dessert that can either be eaten alone or with bread. The cheese mound is often decorated with dried fruit and the letters XB, which mean “Christ is risen.”

Argentina: torta pascualina

caption Torta pascualina. source columbo.photog / Shutterstock

Pascua is Spanish for Easter, so Tarta Pascualina means “Eastertime Tart.” The savory pie is filled with ricotta, hard boiled eggs, spinach, artichoke, and parsley. Since it is meatless, it’s a common dish during Lent, and the many eggs used to make it symbolize the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mexico: capirotada

caption Capirotada. source Esdelval / Shutterstock

Recipes for capirotada – a bread pudding served on Good Friday – vary across the country, but it’s usually made from bolillo (a bread similar to a baguette), which has been soaked in mulled syrup made from sugar, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Nuts, dried fruit, and sprinkles are common toppings.

Capirotada is meant to signify the crucifixion: the cinnamon sticks represent the cross, the cloves represent the nails, and the bread represents Christ’s Body.

France: leg of lamb

caption Leg of lamb. source margouillat photo / Shutterstock

The French have a particular Easter recipe for leg of lamb known as “le gigot d’agneau Pascal.” While the name might seem complicated, the recipe is actually fairly simple. The meat (lamb being known as a sacrificial animal) is seasoned with garlic and herbs such as rosemary, and then roasted.

Finland: mämmi

Those making mämmi for Easter need to start the preparation days in advance, as it needs to be stored chilled for three to four days before being served. The traditional dessert is made from water, molasses, malted rye, rye flour, and Seville orange zest for seasoning. It’s usually eaten cold with milk or cream.

Poland: white borscht

caption White borscht. source gkrphoto / Shutterstock

White borscht, also referred to as zurek, isn’t exclusively made at Easter, but it’s common during the holiday. Made from soured rye flour, sausage, and hard boiled eggs, the soup is hearty and filling.

Italy: colomba di pasqua

caption Colomba di pasqua. source eZeePics / Shutterstock

Sweet breads are common holiday food in Italy. There’s panettone at Christmas, and colomba di pasqua at Easter. Shaped like a dove, a symbol for peace, colomba di pasqua is stuffed with candied fruit and then sprinkled with almonds and pearl sugar.

Ecuador: fanesca

caption Fanesca. source Fanfo / Shutterstock

Fanesca is a hearty soup that consists of a variety of grains and beans as well as bacalao, dry salted cod. The exact ingredients differ from household to household, but common ones include fava beans, squash, corn, rice, garlic, onions, peas, and milk.

Ideally, 12 different kinds of beans are used to make the soup, representing the 12 apostles. The bacalao symbolizes Jesus.

Greece: tsoureki

caption Tsoureki. source rawf8 / Shutterstock

Similar to challah, tsoureki is a braided sweet bread. The three-strand braid symbolizes the Holy Trinity, while the hard boiled eggs that the bread is commonly served with are meant to symbolize the blood of Christ, which is why they’re dyed red.

Germany: chervil soup

caption Chervil soup. source Simone Voigt / Shutterstock

Known as kerbelsuppe in German, chervil soup is made from chervil, a herb related to parsley. The soup is typically eaten on Maundy Thursday (the Thursday before Easter), which is known as Gründonnerstag, or Green Thursday in German – hence the green soup.

Spain: rosquillas

caption Rosquillas. source Daniel Lobo / Flickr

Rosquillas de Semana Santa, or Easter doughnuts, taste more like cake then doughnuts since they’re made with fermented flour instead of yeast. How they’re served differs across Spain, but a common preparation is a dusting of sugar on top.

United States: baked ham

caption Baked ham. source nature10 / Shutterstock

Many families in the US indulge in a baked ham for Easter. The ham is sweet, thanks to either a glaze made from honey and brown sugar, or from being covered in sliced pineapple.

Before fridges existed, animals were slaughtered in the fall, and their cured meat wasn’t ready to eat until Easter – hence the tradition.

Slovenia and Croatia: Pinca

caption Pinca. source Sinisa Botas / Shutterstock

Pinca is a popular Easter treat used to celebrate the end of Lent in many Eastern European countries, like Slovenia and Croatia. Before it’s baked, the sign of the cross is carved into the dough at the top of the bread.

Poland: babka wielkanocna

caption Babka wielkanocna. source Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock

Although babka has become a year-round dessert favorite in many countries, the spongy yeast cake has traditionally been served on Easter Sunday in Poland for years. Typically, the babka is round and covered in a sweet glaze.

Naples, Italy: Pizza chiena

caption Pizza chiena. source eZeePics / Shutterstock

A combination of both pizza and pie, pizza chiena means filled pizza in the Neapolitan dialect. The Neapolitan specialty is stuffed with a variety of cured meats and cheeses.

United Kingdom: hot cross buns

caption Hot cross buns. source Garry Knight / Flickr

These sweet, spiced buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to signify the end of Lent, and have been an Easter tradition for centuries. Currants or raisins dot the bun, and a glaze is used to make a cross on top, which signifies the crucifixion of Jesus.

Brazil: paçoca de amendoim

caption Paçoca de amendoim. source Iuliia Timofeeva / Shutterstock

This sweet and salty Brazilian candy is made from only a few simple ingredients: ground peanuts, salt, sugar, and sometimes cassava flour.