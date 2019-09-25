A high school in Kentucky turned girls away from a homecoming dance after measuring their dresses with a ruler

caption Girls ahead of Eastern High School’s prom. source WDRB

Students at Eastern High School in Middleton, Kentucky, were denied entry to the homecoming dance over the weekend because their dresses were deemed too short.

In a blog post about the situation, Carrie Vittitoe, who has a 15-year-old daughter at the school, said that administrators were measuring dresses with a ruler.

She said that many students whose dresses fell shorter than two inches above the knee were denied entry, despite paying for tickets.

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to the Courier Journal that girls had been turned away from the dance, and said the school would be reviewing its dress code.

Parents of students at a high school in Kentucky are outraged after their daughters were turned away from their homecoming dance because their dresses were found to be too short.

In a blog post about the situation, Carrie Vittitoe, who has a 15-year-old daughter at Eastern High School in Middleton, Kentucky, said administrators were measuring dresses with a ruler, and many students whose dresses fell shorter than two inches above the knee were denied entry to the homecoming dance over the weekend, even though they had paid for tickets.

“It just made me feel awful about myself,” Vittitoe’s daughter told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Like I wasn’t acceptable.”

One parent told WDRB that girls’ were told there “legs were too long,” and some had to “squat down” so they could be measured by administrators.

A dad estimated that 100 girls had been turned away because of their dress length, WDRB reported.

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to the Courier Journal that girls had been turned away from the dance, but the spokesperson did not give a specific number.

JCPS Spokesperson Renee Murphy told the Courier Journal that administrators will be reviewing the dress code.

A dress code for the dance, handed out in a student newsletter seen by the Courier Journal, said that dresses must be “no more than 2 inches above the top of the knee.”

“Student representatives and parent representatives will review the dress code as well, along with a teacher group, and administrators will work with their (school-based decision-making council) to consider suggestions for improvement,” Murphy said.

Vittitoe said in her blog post that the current dress code is unrealistic.

“I’m not sure EHS staff understands that parents purchase the dresses that are available to purchase in stores,” Vittitoe wrote. “I don’t know a single mother who wouldn’t love to find the ‘Hit at the Kneecap’ dress shop, but this shop doesn’t exist.”

Vittitoe told the Courier Journal that her daughter is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and it is difficult to find clothing in the junior’s section that fits her frame – adding that the dance perpetuated body concerns.

“It just made her feel more insecure about things she already feels insecure,” she said.

Eastern High School Principal Lana Kaelin issued a letter to parents and later published it on the school’s website, saying the dance dress code would be reviewed “to ensure that families feel both informed and welcomed to our events.”