Eastern Michigan quarterback ejected in final minutes of Quick Lane Bowl after throwing punches at Pitt players and hitting a ref

- source
- SportsCenter/Twitter
- Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III closed out the Quick Lane Bowl by throwing punches at Pittsburgh Panthers opponents and even hitting an official.
- The senior captain hit Pitt linebacker Cam Bright when an official threw a flag and ran over to restrain him.
- Glass then swung at Panthers defensive back Paris Ford and clipped the official in the process.
- After the game, Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said there was “absolutely zero excuse for what happened” but insisted that Glass is a “phenomenal kid.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Down four with a bowl win on the line, Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III took a shot downfield.
And when he couldn’t connect with one of his receivers and instead wound up face down in the turf, the senior captain took his frustration out on – well, everyone.
Glass picked himself up off the ground and punched Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cam Bright square in the facemask. An official quickly threw a flag and stepped up to restrain Glass, but the wayward quarterback swung again – this time at Pitt defensive back Paris Ford – and clipped the ref in the process.
Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019
In speaking with the media after the game, Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton called Glass a “phenomenal kid” but said there was “absolutely zero excuse for what happened.”
“He knows it. He’s in tears in the locker room, begging me to talk to the team before I could say a word,” Creighton added. “He made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it. I’m embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent. That’s not who we want to be… that’s not who we are.”
- Read more:
- Illinois star Kofi Cockburn accidentally knocks referee unconscious while celebrating a play against Michigan
- The 31 most memorable college football players of the decade
- The 27 most dominant athletes of 2019
- Map shows which College Football Playoff team is getting the most support by state