Eastern Michigan quarterback ejected in final minutes of Quick Lane Bowl after throwing punches at Pitt players and hitting a ref

Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said there was

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said there was “absolutely zero excuse for what happened” but insisted that Glass is a “phenomenal kid.”
SportsCenter/Twitter

  • Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III closed out the Quick Lane Bowl by throwing punches at Pittsburgh Panthers opponents and even hitting an official.
  • The senior captain hit Pitt linebacker Cam Bright when an official threw a flag and ran over to restrain him.
  • Glass then swung at Panthers defensive back Paris Ford and clipped the official in the process.
  • After the game, Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said there was “absolutely zero excuse for what happened” but insisted that Glass is a “phenomenal kid.”
Down four with a bowl win on the line, Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III took a shot downfield.

And when he couldn’t connect with one of his receivers and instead wound up face down in the turf, the senior captain took his frustration out on – well, everyone.

Glass picked himself up off the ground and punched Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cam Bright square in the facemask. An official quickly threw a flag and stepped up to restrain Glass, but the wayward quarterback swung again – this time at Pitt defensive back Paris Ford – and clipped the ref in the process.

In speaking with the media after the game, Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton called Glass a “phenomenal kid” but said there was “absolutely zero excuse for what happened.”

“He knows it. He’s in tears in the locker room, begging me to talk to the team before I could say a word,” Creighton added. “He made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it. I’m embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent. That’s not who we want to be… that’s not who we are.”