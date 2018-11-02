20 baked chicken recipes that are so easy to throw together

source Life Love and Good Food

Chicken dinners have never gone out of style. Not only is the meat easily dressed up and dressed down with different flavors, but it is also a delicious and nutritious protein source. These 20 popular baked chicken dishes on Pinterest will prove just that.

Whether you have picky or indulgent eaters around the table, you won’t have to worry about having the same dishes every single weeknight meal anymore.

Crispy Baked Cheddar Chicken

Baked in sour cream, cheese and cracker crumbs, this crispy baked cheddar chicken is the perfect weeknight dinner. A creamy sauce topping will make it a beautiful ending for the dish.

Skinny Grilled Chicken Parmesan

Coming out hot and gooey in a huge dollop of melted mozzarella cheese, this skinny grilled chicken parmesan is paired with either pasta or salad.

Don’t forget to top it with lots of herbs and marinara sauce. This dish is a lovely, guilt-free version of the original Italian dish.

One Pan Honey Garlic Chicken and Vegetables

Let me guess, those titled “one pan” recipes will just always catch your attention, won’t they? Easy clean-up, time-saving, quick oven-reheat.

This one pan honey garlic chicken and vegetables is a perfect addition to your dinner lineup. It’s appealing enough, fussy enough, but will only take you 30 minutes to go. Just toss all the ingredients onto the sheet pan and bring them to bake.

Chicken Rice Casserole

Served with steaming hot long-grain white rice, this chicken rice casserole is so satisfying to the point it could be a weeknight crowd-pleaser anywhere it goes.

The chicken meat is covered with a flavorful creamy sauce mix from onion soup and mushroom soup, then brought to bake to become super tender and juicy. Not to mention, the sauce can totally be homemade too. Healthy and gratifying dinners are no longer a dream.

Chicken Enchiladas

From Westernized and Asian-inspired chickens, now a popular Mexican-inspired dish.

Chicken is topped with shredded cheese, onions and jalapeño pepper, then all drowned in the exceptionally tasty Enchiladas sauce.

Baked Buttery Herb Chicken and Potatoes

Ready in just 30 minutes, this baked buttery herb chicken and potatoes is among the all-time top favorites for the busy weeknights. Both the main dish and the side can be prepared in just one pan!

It’s the perfect one-dish dinner to make the next time you have a small feast to carry out.

Baked Chicken Wings

Bearing a pretty similar name to number 15 below, these baked chicken wings can be out on your family table in a matter of minutes.

To be honest, this recipe is sort of an eye-opener with tips, side notes and literally everything about baking a chicken wing. So, make sure to check it out if that’s your goal in becoming a chicken wing pro.

Cranberry Balsamic Chicken

Drowned in a heavenly delicious marinade, this cranberry balsamic chicken dish is meant to (and actually, should best) be prepped ahead of time, just so the meat can absorb the liquid at its best.

Balsamic vinegar and dried cranberries may sound a bit strong, but you can tone the whole thing down with the accompaniment of maple syrup.

Baked Firecracker Chicken

This dish is made with chilli sauce, soy sauce, honey and cider vinegar.

While packed with flavors, this baked firecracker chicken is just a one-pan and super easy dish, where you can literally throw them onto the sheet and things will be ready to serve in a matter of minutes. It can go with a hot bowl of steamed rice, pasta, or quinoa.

Green Chili Chicken Bake

And onto another Mexican-inspired dish!

Green chili chicken bake may sound a bit zesty, but its melting creamy cheese and spoonfuls of sour cream will surely surprise you. It’s both fulfilling and wholesome at the same time.

Feel free to add some more big batches of greens like spinach or other types of herbs if desired.

Pan-Roasted Honey Butter Chicken

For this dish, I bet you can hardly name any better match than a caramelized golden-brown sauce. Its sweetness from honey and the tangy aroma from sautéed garlic, all slathered in the fragrant browned butter will definitely make you wish to have them bite after bite.

Juicy and savory, these pan-roasted honey butter chicken thighs can pile over literally any side you want. Some steamed greens might be a great idea to neutralize the sweet and buttery flavors of the chicken, but a hot bowl of fried rice is not a bad choice either.

Roast Chicken Marinade

Juicy and tender on the inside but crispy on the outside, this roast chicken marinade is probably one of the quickest and simplest meals out there. This dish is a tangy combination of onion and garlic and finally, the pleasant sweetness of brown sugar.

Baked Chicken Drumsticks

Another basic and hardly-gone-wrong recipe of baked chicken drumsticks it is. Find out what spice combination will suit you best. Mild, spicy or herby – it’s all up to your taste buds.

The ingredients for the spice mix are also super common. Try paprika and tarragon or curry powder and parsley.

Baked Ranch Chicken Tenders

Though requiring absolutely no specific level of skill, these baked ranch chicken tenders come out on the table as a gourmet dish (which you can absolutely tell from its appealing look).

These chicken tenders look so sleek with a golden crust and are savory and juicy. Breadcrumbs give the dish the crispy tooth-feel, while the mayo-based dipping balances it with an eggy, vinegary kick.

Sticky Baked Chicken Wings

There goes some chicken wings, finally! Since people always go nuts over chicken breasts and drumsticks, the wing seems like the part that’s discarded the most. Not anymore, folks, because great bet that as soon as these sticky baked chicken wings come to your credit, you’ll be fighting over them in no time.

It’s another great thing to know that the dish is still smoky hot without the need of frying! Not to mention the mesmerizing sesame-soy base sauce with a splash of heat from the chilli paste that you can always modify to best suit your taste. A red hot Korean-ish meal to call it a new breeze on the table, isn’t it?

Chicken Roasted With Apple, Sage And Onion

It’s such a challenge to find a recipe that keeps the chicken in whole but still have it cooked through so flavorfully like this chicken roasted with apple, sage and onion. Covered with apples and onions during baking, the chicken totally absorbs all the juices from them, which makes the meat super tender with an incredible earthy aroma.

Every bite into its crispy skin is worth devouring – that I can bet with certainty.

Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

Seared and smothered in hot red sauce, this slow-baked chicken leg dish is so born for outdoor barbecues that people would hardly recognize it’s not grilled but baked! Not only cost-efficient, oven-baked BBQ chicken is also time-saving with the same smoky spicy flavor of a significant BBQ thing. Bet your fellow squads wouldn’t ever ask for more.

Almond Meal Chicken Tenders

As intricating as it may sound, almond meal chicken tenders is actually a super basic recipe that’s decked out with fascinating add-ups and yummy sides. With many similarities to many crispy fried chickens out there, this dish also delivers you a great source of protein and healthy fat from the egg yolk and chicken breasts. Just that this time, instead of breadcrumbs, the chicken will be coated in almond meal instead.

Almond meal chicken tenders also go great with different types of dipping, or even roasted beans or sprouts. Just take bits of it and see if this dish can ever fetch up your summer sadness.

Baked Chicken Parm With A Twist

If you are in your mosey mood but a fancy guest treat or family reunion dinner is coming your way, then this recipe is definitely the spotter to save your day. Still chicken with parmesan – the familiar duo in countless home cooks’ handbooks, but well, ‘twist’ ure is not something to be called without a reason.

See the details for substitute for yourself. Foods are always best self-explored, and this baked chicken parm with a twist is not an exception either.

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Smothered in a magically sweet-tangy marinade, this baked honey mustard chicken recipe is truly a slam-dunk for people who love having meals ready fast. It’s totally no fuss, and requires little effort and is perfect for family gatherings.

No matter if it’s the sauce, fresh chops of veggies or just meat, it’s easy to jack up the flavors to fit your preference.