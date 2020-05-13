From Ina Garten to Stanley Tucci, celebrities have entertained their fans with cocktail tutorials during quarantine. Here’s how to make their drinks yourself.

caption “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis,” Ina Garten said in her cosmopolitan video. source Stanley Tucci/Instagram; Ina Garten/Instagram; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/Instagram

Many celebrities have been sharing recipes for their favorite cocktails to make while stuck at home.

Ina Garten won the hearts of fans when she made a large batch of cosmopolitans at 9 a.m. just because “it’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.”

Stanley Tucci has shared at least five recipes from his home bar, including his take on martinis and the Negroni.

Other stars, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salma Hayek, have shown fans how to make fruity drinks and cold, blended cocktails.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the name of self-care and staying inspired and entertained while stuck at home, many people are experimenting with new recipes, and many are brushing up on their at-home bartending skills, concocting drinks with ingredients they may already have on hand.

A handful of celebrities have also taken to crafting clever drinks of their own, and thanks to stars like Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten, re-creating an elegant bar experience (without actually leaving the house) has never been more fun or approachable.

Here’s how to make Stanley Tucci’s now-iconic Negroni, a tequila “Mamarita” drink by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Martha Stewart’s pomegranate margarita, and other cocktails celebrities have made at home.

Ina Garten made a larger-than-life cosmopolitan on a weekday morning in quarantine.

caption Ina Garten made herself a big batch of cosmos. source Ina Garten/Instagram

“My favorite tradition is cocktail hour,” the Food Network chef said in her tutorial. “So I’m going to make you my favorite cosmopolitan, and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house.”

How to make Ina Garten’s cosmopolitan:

Combine 2 cups of vodka, 1 cup of cranberry juice cocktail, 1/2 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice, and 1 cup of Cointreau, Triple Sec, or “any kind of orange liqueur,” as Garten said.

Garten emptied the mixture into a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, then gave the container a good shake for about 30 seconds.

Optional: Pour the pink beverage into an oversized martini glass in the style of Garten.

Stanley Tucci made his version of a Negroni for his wife, and fans loved his mixology skills.

caption Stanley Tucci made his twist on a Negroni. source Stanley Tucci/Instagram

In April, actor Stanley Tucci shared an elegant and entertaining tutorial for his version of a Negroni.

Tucci’s style of concocting a Negroni differs from what many professional bartenders would consider the traditional way to make the drink. In his tutorial, he combined gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth in a ratio of 2:1:1, whereas the Negroni typically is made with a 1:1:1 ratio.

Nonetheless, Tucci’s entertaining cocktail tutorial left fans entertained and reignited interest in the iconic Italian drink.

How to make Stanley Tucci’s Negroni:

Combine two shots of gin (Note: Tucci said vodka could be used as a substitute.) with one shot of Campari and one shot of sweet vermouth. Add the mixture to a cocktail shaker filled “generously” with ice, or, if it’s preferred, pour the beverage over ice.

The drink can be served in a coupe glass, as Tucci showed in his tutorial, or a classic martini vessel. The colorful drink is also traditionally garnished with an orange slice.

Tucci also demonstrated how to make a “quarantini” using flavored vodka.

caption Stanley Tucci’s take on the quarantini drink. source “Some Good News”/YouTube

The actor showed off his mixology expertise on an episode of John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” show, making what’s now called a quarantini.

The quarantini was originally demonstrated by 90-year-old Kay “Nana” Curci in a TikTok that garnered thousands of views.

How to make the quarantini, as demonstrated by Tucci:

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine two shots of vanilla vodka and two shots of orange vodka. The recipe, as Curci said, also contains Chambord liqueur and orange juice.

“I won’t be walking after this,” Tucci joked in the video.

After a generous shake of the mixture, the quarantini is ready to be enjoyed.

“It’s delicious,” Tucci said after sipping the citrus cocktail.

Stanley Tucci continued by showing James Corden how he likes to make a vodka martini.

caption Stanley Tucci and a martini. source The Late Late Show With James Corden/YouTube

The “Julie & Julia” actor seems to have an endless supply of drink recipes. On a virtual episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Tucci taught Corden how to make a stirred vodka martini.

How to make Stanley Tucci’s vodka martini:

Add a handful of ice to a glass, then pour in about half a shot of vermouth to the cup.

“You can measure it, you can not measure it, whatever you want,” Tucci said of the vermouth.

Then, stir the mixture to create vermouth-infused ice, and strain the liquid out of the cup, leaving only the ice cubes. Add one to two shots of vodka, stir the liquor with the ice, and let it sit for a minute, according to Tucci’s instructions.

Using a strainer, pour the liquid into a martini glass, which, as Tucci demonstrated, can be garnished with a classy lemon rind.

But wait, there’s more. Tucci then demonstrated the art of a gin martini.

caption Stanley Tucci with his finished gin martini. source Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Similar to the vodka martini he prepared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Tucci used a stirring and straining technique for his next cocktail.

How to make Stanley Tucci’s gin martini:

After filling a mixing glass about halfway with ice cubes, add 1/4 of a shot of vermouth to the cup. Stir the liquid so the ice and vermouth mix together, then empty the vermouth and keep the ice in the glass.

Next, add 2 double shots of gin to the glass, stir, and let the mixture rest for about a minute.

“It should be cold enough, infused enough, and diluted enough,” Tucci said.

The mixture can then be served in a coupe or martini glass – Tucci opted for the coupe – and garnished with olives or lemon.

“If you like it with olives, do it with olives,” Tucci said. “If you want a twist, do it with a twist, or do both.”

Since fifth time’s the charm, Tucci then revealed his recipe for a scotch sour.

caption Stanley Tucci at his home bar station. source Stanley Tucci/Instagram

In true Tucci fashion, classical music played in the background as the actor known for “The Devil Wears Prada” prepared a scotch sour for his wife, Felicity Blunt.

How to make Stanley Tucci’s scotch sour:

Combine 1 ounce of simple syrup, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and three shots of scotch into a metal shaker filled with a handful of ice.

Tucci said that the scotch “doesn’t have to be anything fancy.”

“It just needs to be not too smokey,” Tucci said of the scotch flavor.

Then, pour into a glass of choice – Tucci used a coupe glass – and garnish with an orange slice.

Tucci wrote that he opted to make his drink without egg whites, which are traditionally part of the recipe, “because, in times like these, it feels wasteful.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi made her version of a spicy margarita.

caption Padma Lakshmi chugged from the tequila bottle “for entertainment purposes only.” source Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

TV personality Padma Lakshmi shared her take on a spicy margarita and added a touch of humor to her video as she jokingly drank straight from a bottle of tequila, alluding to the caption of her tutorial: “When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September.”

She added that her swig of the tequila bottle was “for entertainment purposes only.”

How to make Padma Lakshmi’s margarita:

Combine freshly squeezed thin slices of Persian cucumber and Indian chili peppers, and a few mint leaves in a mortar and pestle.

Then, add the mixture of seasonings and garnishes to a cocktail shaker with freshly squeezed lime juice, sparkling water, agave, and tequila.

Lakshmi didn’t appear to use exact measurements but said that she made her drink for one serving.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed fans how to make a “Mamarita.”

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Mamarita drinks. source @TheRock/Instagram

“Mamas deserve the extra love this year,” the actor said, explaining the inspiration behind his cocktail tutorial.

With the help of his daughter, who made several appearances in the video, “The Rock” showed fans how to make a fruity drink – the Mamarita – using liquor from his tequila brand, Teremana.

How to make the Mamarita:

Pour tequila (which “The Rock” didn’t measure) into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, then add “just a splash” of agave and lime juice.

Then, add in a few pieces of fruit, Johnson explained. The actor dropped pieces of watermelon and a handful of blueberries into the shaker, then mixed the beverage and poured the colorful drink into a glass.

Salma Hayek made a spiked smoothie that she said is “packed with vitamin C.”

caption Salma Hayek called her drink a “cocktail/smoothie.” source Salma Hayek/Instagram

In early May, the actress made a blended concoction that looked like a green smoothie but with a touch of liquor.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay happy,” Hayek said as she gave a toast, holding up the drink she claimed to be immunity-boosting.

How to make Salma Hayek’s spiked smoothie:

In a blender container, add slices from two to three kiwis, a handful of mint leaves, fresh ginger, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and several pieces of ice.

Then, pour in sparkling water – about to the level of the other mix-ins and ice – and a spoonful of stevia.

Then, as Hayek demonstrated, add in a splash of mezcal, and blend until smooth.

Martha Stewart shared the recipe for her pomegranate margarita, which she wrote makes “two big drinks.”

caption Martha Stewart and the fruity margaritas she made. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart has been documenting a variety of her at-home activities on social media, from beauty tips to cooking hacks. In May, she showed fans how to make a pair of festive-looking, brightly-colored margaritas.

How to make Martha Stewart’s pomegranate margarita:

Combine 2/3 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice, 2/3 cup of blanco tequila, 1/3 cup of Triple Sec, and 1/4 cup of pomegranate juice concentrate in a blender cup.

The author and lifestyle personality used a Vitamix to blend her drink, though presumably, any blender device would do the trick for this refreshing cocktail.

“Pour into large salt-rimmed goblets. Big goblets,” Stewart wrote. “Makes two big drinks!”