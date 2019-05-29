Real-estate agents say there’s an easy step you can take to increase the value of your home — and it’s completely free

caption Getting rid of clutter is the easiest and cheapest way to spruce up your home. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you’re trying to sell a home, the easiest way to spruce it up also happens to be completely free, according to real-estate agents.

Business Insider asked real-estate agents around the country about the easiest ways to increase a home’s value when you’re trying to sell it.

Many real-estate agents said getting rid of clutter is the easiest – and cheapest – way to boost your home’s value.

“The simplest and least expensive thing that you can do is rid your home of clutter,” Deborah Ribner of Warburg Realty told Business Insider. “A buyer needs to be able to envision their things in your home, and when a home is too cluttered … it’s hard for them to do that. Think bare minimum.”

Ribner recommends clearing off bookshelves, coffee tables, kitchen counters, and dishes and beds for pets. You should “think of your home as being … a blank canvas for buyers,” she said.

This also includes putting away family photos.

“Remove all family photos, children’s artwork on the refrigerator, and declutter,” Julie Brannan of Compass said. “You want them to superimpose their own circumstances on the home, not look at yours.”

Rachel Lustbader of Warburg Realty suggested getting rid of old, worn furniture as well.

“Buyers want to see the future in their new home, not the past,” she said.

Other ways to easily beautify your home include upgrading your light fixtures, adding a fresh coat of paint, and removing area rugs.