4 go-to breakfasts of a celebrity fitness trainer that take under 10 minutes to make

Celebrity fitness trainer Emily Samuel believes there’s no such thing as cheating your way into healthy eating – but if you have 30 minutes a week, she thinks you can save yourself both time and money, while also eating a healthy breakfast every day.

“I’m going to say what everyone doesn’t want to hear,” she previously told Business Insider. “Prepping meals, the thing that’s most annoying to do? In fact, that’s what’s going to help you.”

Samuel, a trainer at the star-studded Dogpound Gym in New York, where models and action heros get into camera-ready shape, says that cooking meals for yourself is one of the best ways to remain fit for life.

Scientific studies suggest the fitness buff may be on to something. People who eat more home-cooked meals consistently consume less sugar, eat healthier ingredients overall, and take in fewer calories. They also spend less cash.

While you certainly don’t have to eat breakfast to stay healthy, if skipping morning eating makes you “hangry” at lunch, then you may want to consider these easy-prep meals.

Samuel’s favorite morning go-tos are these no-bake protein balls. “It’s my little secret,” she said.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 5 cornerstone ingredients in the balls, which are both vegetarian and gluten-free.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The ingredients are:

-1 cup of old fashioned oats

-2 tablespoons of honey

-1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter (or almond butter, if you prefer)

-1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

and

-1/2 cup of ground flax seeds

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl, and then roll the concoction into bite-sized balls. Place on a baking tray or plate, and refrigerate overnight. You can grab a few to go as you scurry out the door.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Samuel said she likes to get creative with this recipe and add different seasonal flavors and ingredients to the mix, like chia seeds, dried cranberries, or pumpkin pie spice. Add in your own twist to make them something you’ll enjoy. A batch can last all week in the fridge.

The oats inside these balls are packed with plenty of healthy fats that can keep you full until lunchtime, as well as protein, calcium, vitamins, and minerals like B6 and iron.

Muffin tins don’t have to be reserved for breads and cakes. Samuel makes egg muffins like these.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

“You can honestly throw anything you’d normally like in an omelette into this,” she said.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We tried:

-Eggs

-Kale

-Bell peppers

-Pepperjack cheese

-plus a dash of milk, as well as salt and pepper

Cook them at 350, for about 15 minutes, or until the eggs are firm and ready to eat.

Samuel prefers to stick with only egg whites, and toss the cholesterol-heavy yolk for her bites, but you certainly don’t have to.

For most people, it’s fine to eat the yellow part of an egg, which houses all the eggs’ vitamins inside (including A, D, and B-6). Besides, you’ll be nearly doubling the amount of protein in your egg bite, and adding in a dose of filling fat.

Egg muffins keep well in the fridge for several days, and can be warmed up in the microwave.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you’re running out the door and have no time to spare to prepare food, then Samuel suggests a protein shake. Not all nutritionists are on board with this idea.

caption Samuel mixes her powder with almond milk. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

“I don’t recommend using protein powders except in a few instances, and only with supervision,” registered dietitian Kathy McManus, director of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital said recently in a blog post.

The protein powder industry is unregulated, and dangerous heavy metals including lead, arsenic, and mercury are sometimes found inside shakes.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A Consumer Reports investigation of protein powders in 2010 found that among 15 different powders sampled, at least three products had levels of arsenic and lead inside that could be worrisome for people who drink at least three servings a day.

Besides, whole foods generally pack more of a nutrient punch than powders. Some nutritious protein-heavy foods include nuts, seeds, chickpeas, lentils, beans, and eggs.

If you want to try out a shake, Samuel recommends plant-based proteins, shunning egg and milk-based powders like whey shakes. Those can be difficult for some people to digest, but may also build more muscle than others.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

“Create your own flavor enhancers by mixing in one serving of fruit or even a tablespoon of peanut butter,” Registered Dietitian Alyssa Tyler from the Cleveland Clinic suggests.

The good news is there is a far less controversial totable cup that Samuel recommends. Overnight oats in a Mason jar are a go-to that she said “tastes too good to be true!”

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Dress your oats up with favorite toppings like nuts, seeds, and spices (cardamom, nutmeg, and cinnamon are some delicious additions), and add your favorite milk to soak.

Harvard nutrition expert Walter Willett enjoys a steel cut version of oats for his morning meal.

“It is a low-glycemic kind of carbohydrates that does bring a lot of microfiber and micronutrients,” he recently said.

If you stick the oats in the fridge overnight with the milk, they’ll be ready to grab and go in the morning.