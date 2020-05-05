10 easy DIY projects to upgrade your space, from temporary wallpaper to new shower heads

source Target

These days, we’re spending way more time inside, and if you’re tired of your surroundings by now, it’s the time to change things up.

Here are 10 easy ways to upgrade your home without needing a contractor or interior designer, from temporary wallpaper and kitchen backsplashes to new cabinet drawer pulls for a fresh look.

Most of us are spending more time in our homes than we have in years, if not ever. One thing that happens with being cooped up in your house morning, noon, and night is that you can start to get bored with your surroundings.

While this might not be the time to do a major remodel, there are plenty of small tweaks and simple projects that will not only help pass the time but will reinvigorate your space, and hopefully, your spirit.

Here are 10 relatively uncomplicated DIY projects you can do right now, from creating temporary statement walls and updating kitchen backsplashes to upgrading your shower head for one that actually has pressure.

Removable wallpaper to add a statement wall

If your eggshell-white walls are in dire need of a splash of color or eye-catching design, try removable wallpaper to inject a new vibe into your space. You can start by doing one statement wall or go all-in with all four at the same time. Most removable wallpaper is affordable and easy to install, which makes it a low-effort project with a lot of impact. Best of all, if you tire of it, you can just peel it off.

Cabinet pulls and knobs to give cabinets a fresh look

I recently switched out the built-in drawer pulls in my dining room cabinets from a dull 1970s metal pull to a swanky brass and marble pull, and it made a world on the difference. I was stunned by how a simple change, such as swapping pulls and knobs, can be so effective. You can switch out the cabinetry in your kitchen and built-ins, as well as your dressers, drawers, and bedside tables.

Under-cabinet puck lights to brighten countertops

You don’t need to call an electrician for this easy kitchen update. Invest in a set of battery-powered puck lights to place under your cabinets for extra light when you need it – which is, around midnight when your stomach starts grumbling.

Peel-and-stick tiles to upgrade your kitchen backsplash

We’ve all been doing a whole lot of cooking lately and spending more time than ever in the kitchen. If you’re tired of your backsplash, this might be an ideal time to give your kitchen a fresh look. Peel-and-stick backsplashes mean there’s no need for tilers or contractors. Just slap them on your kitchen walls and you’re done.

A gallery wall to display your favorite photos

Spruce up your walls with a curated photo gallery of your favorite moments. These photo gallery sets come with different frames so you can add your own photos and arrange them however you’d like, or you can try a service like Framebridge or Minted for custom printing and framing at the same time.

A flower box to grow flowers, herbs, or plants

We can all use a taste of the great outdoors while being stuck inside. Try mounting a flower box outside of your window or placing one along your windowsill for flowers, plants, or herbs. If you’re not at that step yet and need some greens, try a pre-potted box of succulents.

A refrigerator skin to give your fridge a whole new look

If your refrigerator is working fine, but you just don’t like the looks of it, you have the option to give it a new “skin.” (We know, it sounds far weirder than it is.) There are many styles to choose from, like stainless steel to something far more whimsical.

New switch plates for your lights

If your home has a slew of unmatched light switch plates, or you’re merely bored of the basic ones you currently have, there are many options to add some style to your walls. It’s an easy project – you just unscrew the old and screw in the new.

Light up address numbers so delivery carriers can find your home better

You don’t want to miss an important nighttime pizza or alcohol delivery. Help delivery people to find your home easier with a set of light up house numbers. These are all LED easy to install options.

A new showerhead for a better shower experience

If you’ve pondered swapping out your shower head and upgrading to something better and more efficient, there is no time like the present. Having a decent shower head can make a huge difference in your shower experience, and there are great options that are easy to install yourself.