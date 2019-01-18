15 home upgrades you won’t believe are this easy to install

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You’ve looked around your room and decided it’s time for some upgrades. After getting some inspiration online and even seeing how your furniture or decor will look in your space, the new piece arrives at your door. The fun and games are over now. While the thought of a new couch or shelf is always exciting, the actual installation process is usually no walk in the park.

It might require more tools than you expected or ones that you don’t even own (but should), or contain convoluted instructions that just lead to frustration.

We found furniture pieces and decor that take minimal effort to put together but still dazzle with maximum effect. No one would ever guess that it took you less than half an hour to install these home upgrades.

The only place where you should be breaking a sweat is the gym – make life easier with these pieces of furniture and decor.

A floating shelf

Installing new shelves has never been easier. Just place, press, and hang this floating shelf into drywall without using any tools. The shelf can hold up to 15 pounds.

A curtain rod

Available in bronze, nickel, and brass, this rod takes the hassle out of a frustrating process. Simply align the brackets to the window, secure the rod with curtains attached, and style your curtains to cover the hidden brackets.

A sofa

Each piece of this adaptable sofa comes in a separate box and you can assemble the whole thing, tool-free, in minutes. When it comes time to move, it’s just as easy to disassemble.

An armchair

Like Burrow’s offerings, Campaign’s furniture involves tool-free assembly. Choose from oak or maple legs and a variety of eye-catching colors. You can also change the color with a removable fabric kit.

A TV wall mount

Spend less time struggling to put your TV up and more time enjoying your shows on the big screen. The three-step installation process will place your TV 2.5″ from the wall and you can tilt the mount up to 15 degrees.

Removable wallpaper

Changing your wallpaper is an instant way to transform your space. We like Sweet Pea Wall Design’s options because they’re gorgeous and don’t leave residue when you peel them off.

Magnetic blinds

The magnets in these mini blinds are super strong, but you can still quickly snap the blinds on and off whenever necessary. Magne Blind Aluminum Magnetic Mini Blinds, $44.95, available at Amazon

A picture hanger

Just push this small steel piece into drywall and you’re ready to hang up to 40 pounds of art, photos, or mirrors.

A bed frame

This steel frame with wooden slats took me less than half an hour to put together, so I could sleep in elevated comfort right away. All the parts are clearly labeled, the slats attach to the frame with Velcro, and it comes with anti-slip pads to keep the mattress in place.

An outlet shelf

Keep your electronics organized while saving space with this shelf. It’s perfect for smart home devices and speakers. Installation is just like replacing an outlet cover.

A shoe rack

When searching for a new shoe rack, I looked for ones that didn’t require tools to assemble and have the ability to add more shelves to accommodate my future shoe purchases. This one fit the bill perfectly.

An entertainment center

Complete your living room setup for only $20 and no tools. It can hold TVs of up to 80 pounds as well as storage cubes in the side compartments.

Carpet tiles

Changing an entire floor of carpet is tricky to do by yourself. Individual peel-and-stick carpet tiles are much easier to install.

A wireless doorbell

This doorbell can be fixed to a door frame with the included screws or attached using adhesive tape. It uses batteries and includes 36 different ringtones.

Backsplash tiles

You can install your own backsplash with these peel-and-stick tiles that look like the real deal. You don’t have to add extra glue and the patented clear Gel-O component ensures they’ll never yellow or crack with time.