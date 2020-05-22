caption Insider consulted burger recipes and “Top Chef” judge Hugh Acheson to find easy ways to upgrade your burgers using fridge and pantry staples. source Fedorovacz/Shutterstock

When it comes to making a delicious burger, you don’t have to stick with basic cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

These unique burger toppings and cooking hacks can easily take your burgers to the next level using things you already have at your disposal.

“Whatever you’re adding needs to be balanced,” Hugh Acheson, a “Top Chef” judge and competitor on Iron Chef Canada, told Insider. “Flavors have other complementary flavors, and you just need to think about that.”

When it comes to crafting a perfect burger, toppings like cheese, lettuce, and tomato are just the tip of the iceberg.

Insider spoke with “Top Chef” judge and Iron Chef competitor Chef Hugh Acheson to get his tips for making delicious burgers using things you most likely already have in your fridge or pantry.

Here are 15 easy ways to make your burgers even better, using things you already have in your kitchen.

Add bacon bits to your ground beef.

caption Bacon. source Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock

Adding bacon to your burgers can seriously up the flavor. If your burger patties are on the thicker side, you should cook the bacon before adding it into the meat, to ensure you don’t eat any undercooked bacon.

If your patties are thinner or smash-burger-style, it’s OK to leave the bacon raw so long as you make sure it’s all properly cooked prior to eating.

You can also add vegetables like mushrooms and onions.

caption Chopping mushrooms. source iStock

Mushrooms and onions make delicious additions to burger meat, Hugh Acheson, a judge on “Top Chef” and a competitor on Iron Chef Canada, told Insider.

“You don’t always have to use beef either,” Acheson said. “I make this pulverized mushroom and lamb burger that tastes very woodsy and gamey.”

Worcestershire sauce adds tang to beef.

caption Worcestershire sauce. source kazoka/Shutterstock

“I love the flavor bomb that is Worcestershire sauce,” Acheson told Insider. “Balancing that with a little olive oil is just going to add a little more fat and texture to meat when it hits the grill, and help prevent it from sticking.”

This sauce can be added directly into ground meat to make burger patties more moist and flavorful.

Minced garlic also adds a lot of flavor to beef.

caption Minced garlic. source Shutterstock

Crushed or minced garlic can easily be mixed into ground beef, pork, or even turkey before being cooked on the grill, and adds a ton of savory flavor.

Using the whole grill can also make sure your burgers are cooked perfectly.

caption Burgers cooking on a grill. source iStock

“You want high heat, but use the whole of the grill,” Acheson said. “The grill should have two different temperature zones – one lower and one higher. You’re trying to get a good crust, a good Maillard reaction from that protein on the hot side, and getting grill good marks. Then move it over to the lower side to make sure you’ve reached the right temperature.”

A quick aioli or special sauce makes a great addition to burgers.

caption Special sauce. source Paul_Brighton/Shutterstock

“A really simple and delicious special sauce is creme fraiche, mayonnaise, a dash of maple syrup, and a little bit of ketchup, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice all blended up,” Acheson told Insider. “It’s a special sauce and having one of those in your arsenal is really important.”

Blue cheese is a great addition to burgers.

caption A burger with blue cheese and arugula. source Anastasia Izofatova/Shutterstock

Topping a burger with some blue cheese crumbles is a recipe for success, as the two flavors are highly complementary.

“You just have to think about what works with what,” Acheson said of combining flavors together. “Food should be like a big Lego set, and how you put together the blocks can build umpteen different things. The more skills you have and the more understanding of food you have, the more Lego blocks you have.”

Top your burgers with peanut butter — or mix it directly into the ground beef.

caption Peanut butter. source Shutterstock

Some burger-lovers swear by peanut butter as the perfect burger topping. However, while this creamy, flavorful addition can of course be smeared on top of your patties, it can also be added directly to the meat itself.

According to Taste of Home, adding a spoonful of peanut butter to ground meat can keep your burgers juicy, thanks to the oil in the spread.

Melt some garlic butter on top.

caption Garlic butter. source Elfgradost/Shutterstock

Simple garlic butter can be whipped up in just a few minutes but packs a serious punch when it comes to making burgers more flavorful.

You can either butter your buns with it before grilling them or drizzle it on the cooked burger patties themselves for a flavor boost.

Onions are a staple and can be either added as toppings or mixed into the burger meat.

caption A person chopping onions. source iStock

“Onions are a staple that everyone’s got around,” Chef Hugh Acheson told Insider. “You can slow cook them, caramelize them, sweeten them with a little maple syrup or soy sauce, and cook them into a sort of onion jam.”

Avocado slices make a great addition to burgers.

caption Avocado. source MSPhotographic/Shutterstock

Avocado adds creaminess to a burger without the thick texture of mayonnaise or aioli. For those looking to add some healthy fats into their meals, look no further than some sliced avocado at your next cookout.

Adding a fried egg takes any burger to the next level.

caption A burger topped with a fried egg. source Polupoltinov/Shutterstock

Adding fried egg ups the protein level and the flavor of any burger. When you bite or cut into the burger, the runny egg yolk acts almost like a sauce.

To really make this brunch-ready burger pop, add some bacon, special sauce, and just a touch of salt and pepper.

Pickled onions add a sour tang to burgers, and are easy to prepare.

caption Pickled red onion. source DPRM/Shutterstock

Pickled onions are easier to make than many home cooks might think, but add some serious flavor to any burger.

Bon Appetit’s recipe for quick pickled onions involves leaving thinly sliced red onion in a jar with apple cider vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt for at least one hour. Then, simply drain the onions and add them to your burger.

Leftover pulled pork can add extra meatiness to a classic burger.

caption Burger with pulled pork. source LauriPatterson/Getty Images

If you have some leftover pulled pork lying around, don’t be afraid to add a little on top of your burger. Not only will this topping add tons of flavor and satisfy any barbecue craving, but the added protein also ensures you won’t leave the barbecue hungry.

You could also whip up some boxed mac and cheese to add to your burger.

caption A burger topped with macaroni and cheese. source INSIDER

No burger topping is arguably as creamy and decadent as macaroni and cheese. While homemade mac and cheese may be ideal, don’t be afraid to whip up a quick box of whatever boxed mac and cheese you have lying around in your cabinets.