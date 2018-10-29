A budget airline is making it easier to book flights to the exact places you see in Instagram photos

caption Budget airline easyJet is now helping travelers find airfare with the help of Instagram. source happydancing/Shutterstock

easyJet recently released a feature on its iOS app called Look&Book that allows users to find and book flights to destinations around the world directly from their Instagram feeds.

lNSIDER took the feature for a run to see how well it works.

When I tested Instagram screenshots of destinations like Paris and Krakow, the feature matched each location without fail.

But, because easyJet doesn’t currently offer flights outside of Europe, the destinations were limited, and it didn’t work when I tried testing a photo of Hong Kong.

While the feature is useful for anyone dreaming of a vacation in Europe, it has its limits.

It’s no secret the travel community is heavily entwined with Instagram.

In using typical image recognition technology, the app’s new feature also uses what an easyJet representative speaking to The Telegraph called “Optical Character Recognition.” The Look&Book feature tries to “identify where the photo was taken by reading the text and detecting key landmarks,” according to the spokesperson – meaning there’s potential for the feature to confuse a specific landmark and give the user data for a completely different city based on the location listed on Instagram.

We took the feature for a spin to see if it really works.

The app claims to let you book a flight to destinations featured in your Instagram feed simply by taking a screenshot

For the purposes of our trial, we used a photo from the Instagram account Krakow City Guide. The Instagram post can be a photo of any major place, but it’s worth noting that easyJet does have a limited set of destinations.

caption Instagram is filled with plenty of photos from around the world. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

Ensure that easyJet’s app is enabled in your photo export settings, then export the screenshot to the app

caption Enabling settings is integral. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

The easyJet app isn’t automatically enabled in iOS photo settings, so you’ll have to make sure you take the right steps to make it visible before you get started.

caption Ensure you have the easyJet app installed as well. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

A prompt will pop up to ask permission to use the photo. It will then send a push notification to let you know the search is beginning.

caption There are some additional hoops you have to jump through. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

Once you’ve given permission to share the photo to the app and select easyJet’s push notification, you’ll be led to the app.

The app’s Look&Book feature will then analyze the photo and search for relevant airfare

caption Luckily easyJet serves airfare to where my Kraków-obsessed self wants to visit. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

When you tap ‘start booking,’ the app presents available flight options to the destination you’ve chosen

caption easyJet then allows you to flip through dates to book a prospective flight. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

After feeding the feature a variety of photos, Look&Book was able to successfully peg the location of every image

For every Instagram post I tested, the feature accurately listed the location.

But I imagine if someone toyed with the locations listed on the photos (as illustrated by Telegraph reporter Greg Dickinson) that my test could’ve gone awry. However, assuming that the average Instagram travel post won’t have that issue, Look&Book seamlessly figured out where all the photos were taken.

caption My own experiences with Look&Book were largely positive. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

Overall, the feature was relatively intiuitive and easy to use, but, as I mentioned before, easyJet’s limited route map is hard to ignore

For a feature as fun as Look&Book, the company’s offered destinations limits the app’s use to a select segment of users.

I tested a few photographs I had taken in Hong Kong this past year, and while Look&Book was able to tell me the beach picture was indeed taken in Hong Kong, I was met with a rather sad “Oh no! We don’t currently fly there…” message.

caption easyJet has a rather limited flight route. source Anay Katyal/INSIDER

So, if you’re looking at photos of anywhere outside of Europe, the app won’t help you plan a trip. Perhaps, as easyJet expands globally, Look&Book will reach its full potential. For the time being, though, the feature isn’t that useful if the average user can’t fly to a number of places they might find on Instagram.

That said, Look&Book is still a novel addition that creatively takes advantage of Instagram’s existing glut of travel content. If you find yourself late at night binging #wanderlust posts, dreaming of a vacation to Europe – and only Europe – it might be worth giving the app a try.

easyJet’s app is currently free and available in the iOS app store.

