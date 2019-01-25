A 23-year-old allegedly called a hoax bomb threat in to easyJet to avoid seeing his parents

A 23-year-old student from Rennes, France, is accused of calling a hoax bomb threat in to easyJet on January 18.

The public prosecutor in Rennes said the student’s parents were on the flight and he did not want to see them.

The call caused the flight to turn around and return to Lyon.

The man accused of making the call has been arrested and faces the charge of false news compromising the safety of an aircraft in flight, and could face up to five years in prison.

EasyJet confirmed to The Independent that flight EZY4319 from Lyon to Rennes returned to Lyon on January 18.

“The captain took the decision as a precaution only,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. “The aircraft landed safely and was met by the fire brigade and the police in line with procedures. Passengers disembarked normally and were provided with information and refreshments.”

The spokesperson said the aircraft was cleared by authorities, adding that safety and wellbeing are the company’s “highest priorities.”