Britain’s oldest men say the secrets to living to 111 are eating oats and ‘avoiding dying’

caption Bob Weighton recently celebrated his 111th birthday, which makes him one of the two oldest men in the UK. source Getty/Steve Parsons

The title of ‘Britain’s oldest man’ is shared by Bob Weighton and Alfred Smith, who aren’t related but both turned 111 on March 29 2019.

Neither of the men are sure what the secret to their longevity is.

Smith recommends eating oats, saying “porridge is helpful.”

Meanwhile Weighton’s advice is simply “to avoid dying.”

Having both just turned 111 on the same day, Bob and Alfred are Britain’s oldest men.

Incredibly, the pair are not twins or related in any way, Bob Weighton and Alfred Smith just happen to share the exact same birthday: March 29 1908.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the one question each man is asked more than anything else is: what’s the secret to their longevity?

But if you were hoping their answer would be daily consumption of a certain superfood, regular sudokus, or playing a particular sport, you may be disappointed – neither man has any clue as to why he’s lived so long.

Weighton’s advice on the matter is “to avoid dying,” according to the BBC.

As for Smith, he advises eating oatmeal.

“Porridge is helpful, and having a job you enjoy,” the former farmer told The Scotsman.

However, Smith says he’s as perplexed as anyone else as to why he’s lived so long.

“I like to think I’ve lived a decent life,” he said. “I do ask myself – why me? Why have I lived so long when others haven’t?”

Smith, from Invergowrie, Scotland, and Weighton, from Hampshire, England, have never met, but think of each other as twin brothers.

They’re not sure who was actually born first, but have sent each other birthday cards for the past few years.

One person whose cards Weighton refuses, however, is the Queen.

As UK tradition dictates, once you reach the age of 100, you receive a birthday card from the monarch every year.

Former teacher and engineer Weighton has now asked not to be sent any more cards from the Queen, because “I do not see why the state should pay for the Queen to send out all these things,” he said. “It’s not a personal thing.”

Smith and Weighton may be the oldest men in the UK, but they’re not the oldest person – that crown is worn by 112-year-old Grace Jones, who is actually the oldest living person across the whole world.