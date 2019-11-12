eBay is rolling out new Black Friday deals every Friday until December 13 — here are the deals you can expect

Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
Black Friday falls on November 29 this year, but if you’re looking for great deals on gifts or items for yourself, you won’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to find them. Online marketplace eBay is rolling out a bunch of amazing deals every Friday up until Black Friday – and for a few weeks after.

Now until December 13, eBay will launch “Friday Drops” on new and trending items at hard-to-beat prices. The specific prices are unveiled on the date of each sale, and we’ll be updating the pricing information here to make it easy to shop.

eBay’s Black Friday sale – schedule of deals

November 15:

November 22:

November 29 (Black Friday):

December 6:

December 13:

Keep in mind that this is only some of what you can expect. There will be plenty of other deals on everything from tech and electronics to home goods, apparel, and accessories.

What’s eBay‘s return policy during retail holidays?

Return policies on eBay differ for each seller or item. Be sure to check the listing for the specific return policy on the item you’re purchasing.

What’s eBay‘s shipping policy during Black Friday?

Early Black Friday deals and all other items listed on the Deals page on eBay will ship for free. In total, 72% of all items listed on eBay ship for free in the US, UK, and Germany.

