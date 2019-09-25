eBay CEO steps down as the company considers selling off assets

By
Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
-
eBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down.

caption
eBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down.
source
Reuters

eBay announced Wednesday that its CEO, Devin Wenig, is stepping down.

The company said it has appointed Scott Schenkel, eBay’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO while it conducts a search to identify the company’s next chief executive.

eBay also said Wednesday that it is continuing a strategic review of its assets, including ticket sales website StubHub and the Classifieds Group. The company said it plans to provide an update on that process this fall.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.