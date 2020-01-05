A $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett and a $400,000 Tom Brady trading card: eBay reveals 20 most expensive purchases on the site in 2019

eBay has revealed the top 20 most expenses purchases from its site in 2019.

The list of purchases included a $4.6 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett and a $400,000 trading card autographed by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Several cars made the list, as well, including a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin, and multiple Lamborghinis.

Here’s the full list.

20. Rolex New 18kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, Sant Blanc: $100,001

19. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch: $125,000

18. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men’s Watch: $139,500

17. Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $166,100

16. 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $169,700

15. 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $172,100

14. 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $174,995

13. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $185,000

12. 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $190,000

11. 2019 Porsche 911:$199,000

10. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000

9. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

8. 2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000

7. 1986 Piper Malibu: $225,000

6. 2019 Lamborghini Urus “Bianco Icarus”: $245,995

5. 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000

4. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000

3. Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $350,100

2. Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $400,100

1. 20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888

