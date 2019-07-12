eBay’s competing Prime Day sale has similar deals to what you’ll see on Amazon on July 15 — here are 12 standout deals you can get now

source eBay

From now through July 22, eBay will be rolling out a bunch of deals up to 80% off in an effort to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

There’s no membership fee required to shop on eBay and all items will be shipped for free.

EBay has plenty of worthwhile deals on tech, power tools, kitchen appliances, apparel, luggage, jewelry, and more.

We hand-picked 12 of the best eBay deals, below.

Amazon Prime Day has become an unofficial deal holiday of sorts. While millions of Prime members will flock to the site during the 48-hour-long event on July 15 and 16 to save on tech, small appliances, power tools, footwear, clothing, and more, a handful of other retailers are positioning themselves against Amazon with huge sales of their own – and one of the biggest contenders is eBay.

You can find great deals on eBay daily, but the online marketplace is rolling out a huge selection over the next two weeks. With no membership fee and free shipping on everything, eBay has created a summer savings event that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Here’s what to expect from eBay’s sale

From now until July 22, you can save up to 80% on the hottest tech, smart home devices, home appliances, and more.

From now until July 22, you can save an extra 20% on select Dyson products by using the coupon code “ JOY4DYSON ” at checkout.

” at checkout. On July 15, get more than 50% off top brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, and KitchenAid – plus other deals that eBay says will only be released if Amazon’s site crashes at any time during Prime Day.

If you’re not a Prime member but you still want to cash in on the savings around Prime Day, this is your chance to gain access to plenty of deals without having to sign up for anything (though, if you want to shop Amazon’s deals without paying for a membership, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime and then cancel it before you get charged for the next month).

To help you find the best deals on eBay, we combed through as many as we could and pointed out out the best ones, below. You’ll find great bargains on smartwatches, TVs, photo printers, gaming accessories, luggage, sneakers, and more. And if you can find any items for a lower price at a competitor, eBay’s Best Price Guarantee will give you 110% of the price difference.

Keep in mind that eBay will be continually updating the sale over the next few days, so you’ll want to check back on the deals page regularly.

Men’s Adidas Swift Run

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I Wireless Headphones (Factory Renewed)

TCL 32-inch 1080p HD Roku Smart TV

Sony WIC400/L Bluetooth Headphones

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB Console

Apple Watch 42mm Series 3 (Manufacturer Refurbished)

Schwinn Volare 1200

Women’s Adidas Solar Glide ST

Samsonite Englewood Expandable Hardside Carry-On

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Vacuum (Manufacturer Refurbished)

Canon EOS 5DS R DSLR Camera

Husqvarna 460 Rancher Gas Powered Chainsaw

