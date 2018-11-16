EBay’s new Toytopia section has millions of new and vintage toys for the holiday season — here are 12 of the best ones to buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

While tech items like video game consoles and tablets are always safe bets for kids’ gifts, there’s nothing like unwrapping a new toy during the holiday season.

The problem with shopping for toys at traditional big-box retailers, whether in-store or online, is that it can be hard to find a good one. Their selections are all pretty much the same, lacking true variety and often selling out before you can get the ones you want. Luckily, eBay, a marketplace for literally anything you can think of, has a wide range of toys for the holidays.

EBay recently created a new shopping experience called Toytopia. Comprised of millions of items, it’s filled with everything from the hottest toys on every kid’s wish list this season to vintage and collectible toys from decades past.

Whether you’re searching for the newest Hatchimals for young kids or a rare and collectible G.I. Joe action figure or Barbie doll from years ago for someone who may have owned it as a child, you can find it on eBay.

We rounded up some of the coolest toys to buy, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle — A Cooperative Deck Building Game

KidKraft Storybook Mansion Dollhouse

Redcat Racing Everest-10 RC Truck

Hatchimals HatchiBabies

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Gift Set

Razor E175 Electric Kids Scooter

Razor Pocket Rocket 24v Mini Bike

Crayola Color Chemistry Lab Set

1989 Vintage Hasbro G.I. Joe Battlefield Tri-Blaster

Fisher-Price Dance & Groove Rockit

Fujifilm Minions Instax Mini 8 Camera

Monopoly Rick and Morty Edition