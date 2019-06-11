I thought fancy pajamas were a waste of money, until I bought this ultra-soft pair for myself

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

I’ve always thought fancy pajama sets were unnecessary, until I tried the Eberjey Sleep Chic Set ($135).

The super-soft, flattering fabric and fun design make getting ready for bed a little more exciting and a lot more comfortable.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to some seriously cozy pajamas, these are a worthy indulgence that’ll upgrade your nighttime routine.

I’ve always thought fancy pajama sets – or really any pajama sets in general – were a waste of money. Years of acquiring oversized T-shirts and sweatpants from miscellaneous school events and birthday parties afforded me a stash of more pajamas than I even knew what to do with. I really couldn’t see the point of paying anything, let alone $100 or more, to grow my pajama collection. That is, until I got the Eberjey Sleep Chic pajama set.

The change of heart all started with a sample sale where these lauded pajamas were highly discounted. I figured, for more than half off, why not just give them a try. The time had come to treat myself to a pair of pajamas that not only felt nice, but looked nice too, and I was ready.

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that you should spend $135 on a pair of pajamas, but if the price is in your budget, they’re worth it – even at full price. I still have a soft spot in my heart for raggedy band tees and bat mitzvah sweatpants riddled with holes, those will still do the trick. But, if the idea of indulging in possibly the softest pair of pajamas you’ll ever touch (a pair that even Oprah counts as her favorite) is at all intriguing, you should keep reading.

The Eberjey pajamas are surprisingly chic, soft, and classic. The lightweight modal jersey fabric feels like a second skin – it’s silky smooth and drapes elegantly over your body for a fit that’s cozy and flattering. The button-up front, breast pocket, and contrast piping give these pajamas a timeless look that make these just as good for lounging around the house as for sleeping.

And, you can’t beat the variety. I have the Sleep Chic set – a long-sleeve top and pair of shorts in a navy color dotted with little white crescent moons – but you can find combinations of long sleeve and short sleeve tops paired with pants or shorts in a range of over a dozen colors and patterns – just look for the monikers Sleep Chic or Gisele.

Eberjey totally changed my perspective on fancy pajamas. Sure, ratty sweats are comfortable, but a nice pair of pajamas that look as good as they feel can make bedtime something worth celebrating. Light a candle, grab a book, or just turn on Netflix like you would any other night – chances are you’ll feel better doing it in these classy and supremely comfortable pajamas.

