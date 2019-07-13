Amazon will be deeply discounting its Echo speakers and devices on Prime Day 2019 — here’s every Echo deal you’ll find

source Amazon

Prime Day is nearly upon us. Though there are plenty of early deals you can already shop, there are a few worth holding out on, including Amazon’s own Echo devices.

Right now, the only Echo deal you can shop early is the Echo Input (now $14.99, originally $34.99), which is an accessory that essentially adds Alexa to any speaker via audio cable or Bluetooth.

You’ll have to wait until July 15 to shop the rest of the Echo devices, but Amazon did release information about what the Echo deals will be for Prime Day 2019. You can find them listed below.

Echo, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50] : All the functionalities of the Echo Dot, but with room-filling dual speakers.

(originally $99.99) : All the functionalities of the Echo Dot, but with room-filling dual speakers. Echo Plus, $109.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $40] : A taller Echo, with a built-in hub to help you easily set up other smart home devices. Now with stronger bass and clearer sound, powered by Dolby play 360° audio.

(originally $149.99) : A taller Echo, with a built-in hub to help you easily set up other smart home devices. Now with stronger bass and clearer sound, powered by Dolby play 360° audio. Echo Show, $159.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $70] : Combines the speaker quality of the Echo and Echo Plus with the visual capabilities of the Echo Spot. Now with a larger (10″) HD display and eight mic array.

(originally $229.99) : Combines the speaker quality of the Echo and Echo Plus with the visual capabilities of the Echo Spot. Now with a larger (10″) HD display and eight mic array. Echo Dot Kids, $44.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $25] : Features a kid-friendly version of Alexa, parental controls, and a year of FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational content subscription).

(originally $69.99) : Features a kid-friendly version of Alexa, parental controls, and a year of FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational content subscription). Echo Input, $14.99 (originally $34.99) [You save $20]: Adds Alexa to any speaker via audio cable or Bluetooth.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Echo-And-Alexa-Devices/b/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&node=9818047011&linkCode=ll2&tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkId=17f33a3ce96d7b0cfdb9eafda6f7ab5e&language=en_US” data-analytics-product=”” data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-primeday-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”>Shop Amazon Echo Devices</a>